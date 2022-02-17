AMS Management Group Welcomes David Spiegler to Their Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Management Group (AMS) is pleased to welcome David Spiegler as its Chief Actuary. Spiegler's impact will immediately benefit Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group, Inc. (AMS RRG) as AMS is their exclusive program administrator.

In his role, Spiegler will drive actuarial analytics to assist AMS and AMS RRG in the execution of its strategic initiatives. He will report to AMS' CEO, Richard Welch, who said: "David's industry-leading actuarial knowledge and business acumen will greatly enhance our executive team, and we look forward to his immediate, accretive impact on our business."

David brings more than 39 years of actuarial experience, including reserving, pricing, underwriting and enterprise risk management for insurers, reinsurers, and consultancies. Prior to assuming the role of Chief Actuary at AMS he served as Executive Vice President & Chief Actuary of BMS Re, an independent reinsurance intermediary, as well as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary of American Re-Insurance Company (now Munich Re America) a leading international reinsurance company. David is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst, a Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group, Inc.

Domiciled in Arizona as a domestic casualty insurance company since 2003, Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group (AMS RRG) provides high value medical liability insurance and enterprise risk management solutions, with unparalleled service to members located throughout the United States. AMS RRG's risk management contributes to its success by offering a unique program that engages member physicians in initiatives focused on reducing errors and risks, with key objectives of overall claims reduction and improved operating profitability. Comprised of experienced and trusted healthcare executives, medical leaders, and insurance professionals, the Company's executive offices are located in Florida, New Jersey, Texas, New York and Connecticut. AMS RRG is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and A' (A Prime), Unsurpassed by Demotech.

About AMS Management Group:

Best Practices Insurance Services, LLC dba AMS Management Group, provides a full spectrum of program administration, from distribution and underwriting to risk and claims management services for medical professional liability insurers. AMS Management Group manages over $85 million in annual Gross Written Premiums. Since its inception, AMS Management Group has been the exclusive program administrator for AMS RRG. Since 2003, AMS RRG has been providing medical liability insurance to a number of physicians and physician groups across a broad range of specialties, and today is one of the nation's premier physician risk retention groups. AMS RRG's stable, flexible, cost-effective medical liability insurance options now protect over 3,000 members.

