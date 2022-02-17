Anexinet and Veristor Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List in Elite 150 Category Merging Solution Providers, Anexinet and Veristor, Underscore their Synergies in Managed Services with Continued Placements in the Elite 150 Category of the CRN MSP 500 List

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anexinet Corporation and Veristor Systems, Inc ., leading providers of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named both companies to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. The recognition demonstrates the further synergy of Anexinet and Veristor as managed services technology experts following the announcement last week of the companies' merger.

Both Anexinet and Veristor offer a robust and resilient suite of managed services designed to offer the white-glove, customer-first expertise that reduces IT costs, minimizes risk, and gives customers peace-of-mind they can count on knowing their environment is managed and monitored by experts 24/7. Together, Anexinet and Veristor have appeared on the renowned CRN MSP 500 list more than a dozen times in the past decade.

"Supporting customers with the full-lifecycle expertise and delivery capabilities they need across the complete technology landscape is a hallmark of both Anexinet's and Veristor's managed services solutions," said Matt DeCurtis, Vice President, Managed Operations, Anexinet. "The continued placement of both companies on the CRN MSP 500 list demonstrates how aligned we are in delivering holistic, unified service solutions to our customers. We are proud to have achieved this prestigious ranking for so many years and pledge to keep expanding our expertise, together with Veristor, for the benefit of all our customers."

"We are thrilled to once again be featured on this prestigious list alongside Anexinet," said Matt Bynum, Vice President, Services, Veristor. "Having accolades like this underscores just how valuable each of our companies' customer-focused service approaches are, as we provide our customers with the superior services and solutions they need to protect, store and manage their data. United, our managed services help defend data against cybersecurity threats, resolve performance issues proactively, and ensure that it is easy to recover data fast when needed. We are very proud of this honor."

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end-users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

The enterprise IT infrastructure has become more complex, and as a result, companies need holistic and experienced guidance and insights into what to build, how best to manage, and how to secure critical enterprise environments to improve market share and reduce costs. Together, Anexinet and Veristor offer full-lifecycle expertise across the complete technology landscape and deliver the superior technical experience customers need to make informed decisions in today's complex digital world. In combination with the recent acquisitions of SereneIT , and Light Networks , they are building a single company that is truly aligned with what enterprise-class organizations want to build—but can't achieve on their own or by relying on a single hardware or software vendor.

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet's record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

