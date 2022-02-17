Bitget Exchange Signs Sponsorship Deal with Leading Turkish Football Team Galatasaray

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, is partnering with Turkey's leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray, for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The sponsorship deal with Galatasaray will feature Bitget as its official crypto partner on multiple platforms and media assets across their football and basketball teams. A press conference will also be held at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium to officially announce the collaboration.

Sandra Lou, CEO of Bitget, shares, "We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Galatasaray. Turkey has demonstrated significant interest in the crypto sector and we look forward to growing our community, as well as lead educational and knowledge sharing opportunities within the space. We are always keen to partner with like-minded partners to continue to grow the blockchain ecosystem and bring value to our users."

Founded in 1905, Galatasaray is one of the three teams that has been partaking in Süper Lig since 1959 and is the only club with the rare record of winning the Süper Lig, the Turkish Cup, and the UEFA Cup in a single season.

Galatasaray Vice President: Bikem Kanık said in a statement, "We are proud to announce our sponsorship agreement with Bitget. Galatasaray have been working hard to find a crypto exchange that fits our vision and we decided that Bitget as one of the world's leading crypto companies was the right brand to enter into this mutually beneficial agreement. We look forward to working closely with them and aligning on both our visions."

The partnership with Galatasaray was brokered by Capital Sports Media and follows Bitget's engagement with Juventus as well as esports teams Professional Gamers League (PGL) and Team Spirit.

About Bitget

Established in July 2018, Bitget has more than 1.8 million customers in 48 countries. Adhering closely to our mission of Better Trading Better Life, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to our users around the world and contribute to the adoption of decentralised finance on a global scale. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major's official eSport crypto partner soon after.

