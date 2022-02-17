Celigo Hosts Inaugural Post-Digital Ecommerce Automation Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) for the mid-market, today announced the first-ever Post-Digital Ecommerce Automation Summit (The Summit) for mid-market businesses. Bringing together leading ecommerce brands to offer expert insights, The Summit aims to enable companies to achieve previously unimagined results using best-in-class automation techniques.

"As online buying has surpassed in-person purchases, ecommerce has become a critical component of mid-market companies' post-pandemic success," said Mark Simon, Vice President of Strategy at Celigo. "The shift in buying has also forced businesses to optimize digital systems and processes. Now, companies that want to compete and gain share will continue to optimize their ecommerce processes to be not just "good enough", but more agile and able to pivot based on new data and insights."

The Summit will take place virtually March 8, 2022 from 9am-11am Pacific Time and will be an interactive event where ecommerce experts from leading companies such as Blu Banyan, Titan Brands, OZNaturals, and Body Art Alliance will share what the Post-Digital era will bring to ecommerce, and what companies need to do to thrive.

Attendees can expect to leave The Summit with tangible takeaways that will help build their roadmap for an automated future, including tools to help build:

Targets and goals

Readiness checklist

Internal business case

Multi-year technology and implementation roadmap

Celigo is uniquely positioned to champion this initiative, with over a decade of experience in ecommerce and as the only iPaaS with a comprehensive library of prebuilt solutions with embedded business logic to support ecommerce-specific business processes. The company automates over 20,000 ecommerce processes in support of over 10 million orders per month, providing unparalleled expertise in ecommerce.

In addition to years of ecommerce experience, top merchants know that Celigo is the undisputed leader in reliable, scalable and effective ecommerce business process automation. For example, 7% of all orders placed on Shopify storefronts during Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend went through Celigo. The fact that Celigo experienced zero downtime despite a 10x spike in data volume highlights their expertise and scalability to handle high volume ecommerce transactions.

"Automation in ecommerce is more critical than ever. The competitive pressures require companies to be creative and efficient to scale," said Mike Small, Chief Financial Officer at OZNaturals. "We are looking forward to sharing with Summit attendees what we've learned from decades of hard-earned experience building ecommerce automation."

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

