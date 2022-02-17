Comerica to Participate in 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference; Announces Details for Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Earnings

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced that it will participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Comerica Incorporated also announced conference call details for its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. That morning, Comerica will host a call to review the results.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference:

DATE: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 TIME: 10:20 a.m. CT / 11:20 a.m. ET PARTICIPATING: James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com . Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements. REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com .

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call:

DATE: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 TIME: 7:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. ET PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261

(Event ID No. 4860234) WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com . REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com .

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

