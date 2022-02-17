CompuGroup Medical Acquires Market Leading Laboratory Software Provider AP Easy

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CompuGroup Medical US, Inc.'s Lab Division (CGM) continues to solidify its position as a leading provider of laboratory information systems in the US with the acquisition of Small Business Computer of New England, Inc. dba AP Easy Software Solutions (APEasy) based in Manchester, New Hampshire. APEasy is the market-leading provider of systems for the growing anatomical pathology (AP) segment of the market.

"The APEasy Anatomical Pathology solution is a great addition to our product suite."

The acquisition perfectly complements the existing CGM portfolio, which includes CGM LABDAQ and CGM SCHUYLAB. It opens up the ability to cross-sell products into the existing customer bases as well as to new markets through existing sales channels. CompuGroup Medical is already the leader in the independent laboratory market with the largest number of installs in the US.

"The APEasy Anatomical Pathology solution is a great addition to our product suite," stated Carl Smith, General Manager of CGM. "This acquisition will allow CGM to better serve laboratories and hospitals across the care continuum, while also increasing our presence in existing and new domestic and international markets."

"The acquisition of APEasy is a strategic fit within our overall company strategy and a great start to the year for CGM US," said Benedikt Brueckle, President & Chief Financial Officer of CGM.

Chris Lord-Paquin, COO of APEasy expressed that "APEasy is excited to join the CGM family. APEasy is a perfect addition to current CGM offerings. Under the leadership of CGM, we expect APEasy to grow exponentially."

"With the acquisition of APEasy, CompuGroup Medical continues to strengthen our position in the US laboratory market and show our continuing commitment to our lab customers," stated Derek Pickell, Chief Executive Officer of CGM. "This investment expands our offerings, allowing us to address almost all segments of the lab market including small and large reference and hospital laboratories, as well as physician office labs."

