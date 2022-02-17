Daiya Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds Voted "2022 Product of the Year" The largest product innovation consumer survey of 40,000 U.S. shoppers names Daiya's entire line of Cutting Board Shreds the Plant-Based Food winner

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya, the most trusted dairy-free cheese brand in North America and pioneer of plant-based products, has earned "2022 Product of the Year" honors in the Plant-Based Food category for the entire line of Daiya Cutting Board Shreds. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by consumer research organization Kantar.

Daiya Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds Voted “2022 Product of the Year” (PRNewswire)

Made with chickpea and free from dairy, gluten, soy, and peanut, Daiya's plant-based Cutting Board Shreds deliver a delicious melt and stretch that rivals dairy cheese! Available in seven crave-worthy flavors, including two first-to-market 4 cheeze blends—Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend and Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend—Daiya's plant-based cheeze shreds are the perfect choice for any recipe calling for ooey-gooey cheesy goodness.

"We're honored to have edged out other plant-based food brands to earn the top spot as awarded by consumers themselves," said Dan Hua, vice president of marketing at Daiya. "As pioneers in the increasingly competitive plant-based food space, we take pride listening to our consumers to help support our innovation efforts so we can continue delighting current Daiya fans, vegans, plant-based explorers and all others simply looking to discover exciting new products."

In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year is a go-to resource for those seeking the best new products on the market, whether they're shopping online or in-store. With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as consumers' vote of confidence, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

Daiya's line of dairy-free cheeze shreds and other plant-based products are available at Kroger, Sprouts, Target, and most grocery stores and natural food retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Plant-Based and Certified Gluten Free (GFCO), Daiya is better for people and planet.

To learn more about Daiya's award-winning plant-based cheeze shreds and where to buy them nearby or online, please visit https://daiyafoods.com/. For further information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit https://productoftheyearusa.com/.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008, out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, and more.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Daiya Foods) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daiya Foods