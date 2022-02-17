Fannie Mae Recognizes 29 Mortgage Servicers for Industry Excellence

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the 2021 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program results, which recognized 29 mortgage servicers for competency, capacity, and overall performance. Since 2011, Fannie Mae's STAR Program has acknowledged mortgage servicers for their effective, standardized processes that help drive their performance and operational success.
"We're proud of the 2021 STAR Program recipients, and their dedicated efforts to support and facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership," said Cyndi Danko, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "Whether helping homeowners emerge from forbearance or providing the resources needed to refinance their loan, these 2021 STAR Program recipients demonstrated their commitment to improving the homeownership journey."
For the past decade, the STAR Program has provided consistent, specific, and measurable feedback to servicers; aligned servicer performance with Fannie Mae's business goals; and promoted servicing knowledge and excellence across the housing industry. The program's participants are evaluated annually across three categories: general servicing, solution delivery, and timeline management through the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.
The 2021 STAR Program recipients are:
General Servicing
- Bank of America
- Broker Solutions Inc DBA New American Funding
- Freedom Mortgage
- PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
Solution Delivery
- Associated Banc-Corp
- Gateway First Bank
- Guild Mortgage Company, LLC
- Home Point Financial Corporation
- Regions Financial Corp.
- Rocket Mortgage, LLC
- RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
- Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC
- U.S. Bancorp
Timeline Management
- Community Loan Servicing
- Mr. Cooper
General Servicing and Solution Delivery
- Caliber Home Loans, Inc.
- Colonial Savings, FA
- Computershare Limited (SLS)
- Fidelity Bank, National Association
- Fifth Third Bancorp
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- M&T Bank Corporation
- PennyMac Corp.
- Planet Home Lending
- Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
- Truist Bank
General Servicing and Timeline Management
- LoanCare, LLC
General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management Recognition
- PHH Mortgage Corporation
- Wells Fargo & Company
About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog
