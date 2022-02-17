Instructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Instructure's strong fourth quarter performance capped off a truly outstanding year for our company," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "During the year, we added over 800 new customers, a 14% increase, as we continued to gain share across our key markets. We delivered 109% net revenue retention for the year, as our clients took advantage of the expanded set of ed tech tools available on the Instructure Learning Platform. Our strong growth trajectory is supported by ongoing momentum in both new logo and cross sell wins, both domestically and internationally. Looking ahead, we will continue to make disciplined investments in sales and innovation to reinforce our position at the center of the teaching and learning ecosystem and extend our platform into multi-billion dollar adjacent markets. We look forward to bringing more value to our clients, partners and shareholders in the months and years ahead."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $110.6 million , an increase of 26% year over year

Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $111.4 million , an increase of 23% year over year

Operating loss of $5.4 million , or negative 4.9% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $40.7 million , or 36.5% of ACR

GAAP net loss of $20.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $41.7 million , or 37.4% of ACR

Cash flow from operations of negative $3.7 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $4.0 million

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $405.4 million , an increase of 34% year over year

ACR* of $414.7 million , an increase of 28% year over year

Operating loss of $46.9 million , or negative 11.6% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $143.7 million , or 34.7% of ACR

GAAP net loss of $88.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $146.7 million , or 35.4% of ACR

Cash flow from operations of $105.1 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $168.7 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

In October, Newport News public schools in Virginia , a Canvas client, added MasteryConnect as their student assessment management system. The relationship builds on our statewide Virtual Virginia contract. By directly addressing learning loss and providing accurate data about students' academic progress, MasteryConnect will empower Newport News public schools to make more informed decisions on how to best address learning needs and differentiate instruction.

In November, Australian Catholic University (ACU) selected Canvas to replace their Moodle system. After a comprehensive competitive tender process, ACU selected Canvas and Impact as the foundation for their next-generation digital ecosystem to underpin ACU Online, the university's recently launched fully online education portfolio.

In November, we announced the acquisition of Kimono (Elevate Data Sync), our secure data syncing solution. Adding Elevate Data Sync to the Instructure Learning Platform accelerates our plans to provide broad support and deeper integration points to the platform for thousands of ed tech providers globally, further empowering schools and higher education institutions to craft the digital learning environment that meets the unique needs of their students.

In December, Walden University selected Canvas for its 40,000 student population because of its superior user experience and flexibility at scale, while providing data access and a robust API. The deal also included Impact to help accelerate Walden's transition from Blackboard to Canvas while providing continuity with previous functionality.

In January 2022 , we announced the launch of a new channel partner program, which we expect will allow Instructure to expand rapidly to new international markets and address the complex educational needs of higher education and K-12 institutions worldwide by providing them access to its Instructure Learning Platform. The program is specifically tailored to assist partners in emerging markets and key countries where educational institutions are looking for more robust, flexible solutions to the unique learning challenges facing students today.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 17, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $108.6 million to $109.6 million

ACR* is expected to be in the range of $109.1 million to $110.1 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $36.8 million to $37.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $37.9 million to $38.9 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $33.0 million to $34.0 million

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $455.8 million to $459.8 million

ACR* is expected to be in the range of $456.7 million to $460.7 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $157.5 million to $161.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $162.1 million to $166.1 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $140.9 million to $144.9 million

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be in the range of $183.0 million to $187.0 million

*ACR, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of ACR to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 financial results today, February 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 7093477. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at nearly 7,000 organizations around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, and restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potential dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, provision (benefit) for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the first quarter of 2022 and for the full year ending December 31, 2022, the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets

(unaudited)







Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 164,928



$ 146,212

Accounts receivable—net



51,607





47,315

Prepaid expenses



15,475





12,733

Deferred commissions



11,418





6,663

Assets held for sale



—





57,334

Other current assets



3,384





3,083

Total current assets



246,812





273,340

Property and equipment, net



10,792





11,289

Right-of-use assets



18,175





26,904

Goodwill



1,194,221





1,172,395

Intangible assets, net



629,746





755,349

Noncurrent prepaid expenses



1,553





6,269

Deferred commissions, net of current portion



20,105





16,434

Deferred tax assets



6,477





—

Other assets



5,901





6,651

Total assets

$ 2,133,782



$ 2,268,631

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 18,324



$ 13,302

Accrued liabilities



28,408





23,638

Lease liabilities



6,666





6,037

Long-term debt, current



2,763





6,118

Liabilities held for sale



—





11,834

Deferred revenue



240,936





192,864

Total current liabilities



297,097





253,793

Long-term debt, net of current portion



490,500





820,925

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



14,740





12,015

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



23,678





30,670

Deferred tax liabilities



29,851





58,601

Other long-term liabilities



3,531





4,643

Total liabilities



859,397





1,180,647

Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000 and 252,480 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 140,741 and 126,219 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



1,407





1,262

Additional paid-in capital



1,539,638





1,264,703

Accumulated deficit



(266,660)





(177,981)

Total stockholders' equity



1,274,385





1,087,984

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,133,782



$ 2,268,631



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months ended December 31,



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



Period from

April 1, to

December 31,





Period from

January 1 to

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)















Revenue:































Subscription and support

$ 101,007



$ 79,688



$ 367,781



$ 209,148





$ 65,968

Professional services and other



9,586





7,843





37,580





21,525







5,421

Total revenue



110,593





87,531





405,361





230,673







71,389

Cost of revenue:































Subscription and support



36,348





38,628





148,923





108,603







19,699

Professional services and other



5,442





4,955





20,942





15,547







4,699

Total cost of revenue



41,790





43,583





169,865





124,150







24,398

Gross profit



68,803





43,948





235,496





106,523







46,991

Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



41,686





41,616





162,544





125,650







27,010

Research and development



16,580





14,330





63,771





51,066







19,273

General and administrative



15,968





15,039





54,911





62,572







17,295

Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



—





—





—





29,612







—

Impairment on disposal group



—





6,777





1,218





10,166







—

Total operating expenses



74,234





77,762





282,444





279,066







63,578

Loss from operations



(5,431)





(33,814)





(46,948)





(172,543)







(16,587)

Other income (expense):































Interest income



16





9





29





49







313

Interest expense



(6,182)





(16,472)





(50,360)





(50,921)







(8)

Other income (expense), net



(330)





907





(2,695)





1,510







(5,738)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(22,424)





—





(22,424)





—







—

Total other income (expense), net



(28,920)





(15,556)





(75,450)





(49,362)







(5,433)

Loss before income tax benefit (expense)



(34,351)





(49,370)





(122,398)





(221,905)







(22,020)

Income tax benefit (expense)



13,697





8,136





33,719





43,924







(183)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (20,654)



$ (41,234)



$ (88,679)



$ (177,981)





$ (22,203)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.15)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.67)



$ (1.41)





$ (0.58)

Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders



140,531





126,235





132,387





126,235







38,369



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months ended December 31,



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



Period from

April 1, to

December 31,





Period from January 1 to March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)















Operating Activities:































Net loss

$ (20,654)



$ (41,234)



$ (88,679)



$ (177,981)





$ (22,203)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:































Depreciation of property and equipment



985





1,203





3,713





3,630







2,982

Amortization of intangible assets



33,684





29,713





134,003





95,315







2,620

Amortization of deferred financing costs



477





490





2,435





1,508







—

Impairment on disposal group



—





6,777





1,218





10,166







—

Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



—





—





—





29,612







—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



22,424





—





22,424





—







—

Stock-based compensation



6,540





5,569





18,072





8,685







7,109

Deferred income taxes



(16,231)





(7,862)





(36,485)





(43,924)







—

Other



120





260





1,685





1,641







1,959

Changes in assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable, net



3,386





3,232





(4,314)





(19,947)







11,903

Prepaid expenses and other assets



2,014





5,565





2,094





26,948







(25,121)

Deferred commissions



(2,762)





(5,527)





(8,358)





(24,537)







1,469

Right-of-use assets



1,177





2,695





8,729





7,989







4,509

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(596)





7,297





8,038





(4,499)







2,187

Deferred revenue



(31,927)





(9,698)





48,543





122,157







(36,983)

Lease liabilities



(1,617)





(2,498)





(6,363)





(2,836)







(7,489)

Other liabilities



(693)





(1,058)





(1,612)





2,957







—

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(3,673)





(5,076)





105,143





36,884







(57,058)

Investing Activities:































Purchases of property and equipment



(1,459)





(776)





(4,259)





(1,634)







(732)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



13





14





53





81







19

Proceeds from sale of Bridge



—





—





46,018





—







—

Business acquisitions, net of cash received



(9,698)





(121,173)





(26,584)





(2,025,237)







—

Maturities of marketable securities



—





—





—





—







15,584

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(11,144)





(121,935)





15,228





(2,026,790)







14,871

Financing Activities:































IPO proceeds, net of offering costs paid of $6,068



(350)





—





259,254





—







—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



—





—





—





—







1,067

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(250)





—





(1,568)





—







(1,413)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount



493,090





67,453





493,090





830,729







—

Proceeds from contributions from stockholders



—





(87)





—





1,257,240







—

Distributions to stockholders



—





—





(930)





—







—

Repayments of long-term debt



(531,305)





(1,938)





(839,187)





(5,813)







—

Term Loan prepayment premium



(8,066)





—





(11,893)





—







—

Payments of financing costs



(937)





—





(937)





—







—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(47,818)





65,428





(102,171)





2,082,156







(346)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(62,635)





(61,583)





18,200





92,250







(42,533)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



231,788





212,536





150,953





58,703







101,236

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 169,153



$ 150,953



$ 169,153



$ 150,953





$ 58,703

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:































Cash paid for taxes

$ 90



$ 39



$ 646



$ 296





$ 32

Interest paid

$ 5,756



$ 15,969



$ 48,058



$ 49,227





$ —

Non-cash investing and financing activities:































Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 83



$ —



$ 83



$ —





$ 79



RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months ended December 31,



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



Period from

April 1, to

December 31,





Period from

January 1 to

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Revenue

$ 110,593



$ 87,531



$ 405,361



$ 230,673





$ 71,389

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection

with purchase accounting



851





3,163





9,322





22,751







—

Allocated combined receipts

$ 111,444



$ 90,694



$ 414,683



$ 253,424





$ 71,389



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months ended December 31,



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



Period from

April 1, to

December 31,





Period from

January 1 to

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Loss from operations

$ (5,431)



$ (33,814)



$ (46,948)



$ (172,543)





$ (16,587)

Stock-based compensation



8,063





9,612





25,785





50,162







7,109

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,522





16,641





21,564





66,959







8,360

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,682





29,713





133,994





95,310







2,586

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



851





3,163





9,322





22,751







—

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 40,687



$ 25,315



$ 143,717



$ 62,639





$ 1,468



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months ended December 31,



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



Period from

April 1, to

December 31,





Period from

January 1 to

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Net loss

$ (20,654)



$ (41,234)



$ (88,679)



$ (177,981)





$ (22,203)

Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment



28,605





16,472





72,775





50,921







—

Provision (benefit) for taxes



(13,697)





(8,136)





(33,719)





(43,924)







183

Depreciation



985





1,204





3,713





3,630







2,982

Amortization



2





2





7





7







35

Stock-based compensation



8,063





9,612





25,785





50,162







7,109

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,828





15,750





23,480





65,449







14,117

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,682





29,713





133,994





95,310







2,586

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



851





3,163





9,322





22,751







—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41,665



$ 26,546



$ 146,678



$ 66,325





$ 4,809



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months ended December 31,



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



Period from

April 1, to

December 31,





Period from

January 1 to

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020



































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (3,673)



$ (5,076)



$ 105,143



$ 36,884





$ (57,058)

Purchases of property and equipment



(1,459)





(776)





(4,259)





(1,634)







(732)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



13





14





53





81







19

Free cash flow

$ (5,119)



$ (5,838)



$ 100,937



$ 35,331





$ (57,771)

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



5,756





16,472





48,058





50,921







—

Cash settled stock-based compensation



1,522





4,003





7,616





41,437







—

Unlevered free cash flow

$ 2,159



$ 14,637



$ 156,611



$ 127,689





$ (57,771)

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash



1,884





6,306





12,085





21,744







8,058

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow

$ 4,043



$ 20,943



$ 168,696



$ 149,433





$ (49,713)



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months ended December 31,



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



Period from

April 1, to

December 31,





Period from

January 1 to

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Net loss

$ (20,654)



$ (41,234)



$ (88,679)



$ (177,981)





$ (22,203)

Stock-based compensation



8,063





9,612





25,785





50,162







7,109

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,682





29,713





133,994





95,310







2,586

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



851





3,163





9,322





22,751







—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



22,424





—





22,424





—







—

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,828





15,750





23,480





65,449







14,117

Non-GAAP net income

$ 48,194



$ 17,004



$ 126,326



$ 55,691





$ 1,609

Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic

$ 0.34



$ 0.13



$ 0.95



$ 0.44





$ 0.04

Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.34



$ 0.13



$ 0.95



$ 0.44





$ 0.04

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per common share



140,531





126,235





132,387





126,235







38,369

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share



142,870





126,235





133,487





126,235







38,369



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months ended December 31,



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



Period from

April 1, to

December 31,





Period from

January 1 to

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Gross profit

$ 68,803



$ 43,948



$ 235,496



$ 106,523





$ 46,991

Stock-based compensation



596





590





1,858





1,707







586

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



54





224





3,045





3,137







66

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



15,648





14,000





62,060





44,167







1,293

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



851





3,163





9,322





22,751







—

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 85,952



$ 61,925



$ 311,781



$ 178,285





$ 48,936



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 36,348





(247)





(24)





(15,648)



$ 20,429

Professional services and other



5,442





(349)





(30)





—





5,063

Total cost of revenue

$ 41,790





(596)





(54)





(15,648)



$ 25,492



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Year Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 148,923





(899)





(2,132)





(62,060)



$ 83,832

Professional services and other



20,942





(959)





(913)





—





19,070

Total cost of revenue

$ 169,865





(1,858)





(3,045)





(62,060)



$ 102,902



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 38,628





(366)





(178)





(14,000)



$ 24,084

Professional services and other



4,955





(224)





(46)





—





4,685

Total cost of revenue

$ 43,583





(590)





(224)





(14,000)



$ 28,769



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Period from April 1 to December 31, 2020 (Successor)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 108,603





(1,020)





(2,235)





(44,167)



$ 61,181

Professional services and other



15,547





(687)





(902)





—





13,958

Total cost of revenue

$ 124,150





(1,707)





(3,137)





(44,167)



$ 75,139



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 19,699





(301)





—





(1,293)



$ 18,105

Professional services and other



4,699





(285)





(66)





—





4,348

Total cost of revenue

$ 24,398





(586)





(66)





(1,293)



$ 22,453



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 41,686





(2,122)





(120)





(18,034)



$ 21,410

Research and development



16,580





(2,047)





(1,137)





—





13,396

General and administrative



15,968





(3,298)





(2,211)





—





10,459

Total operating expenses

$ 74,234





(7,467)





(3,468)





(18,034)



$ 45,265



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Year Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 162,544





(6,936)





(2,671)





(71,934)



$ 81,003

Research and development



63,771





(6,943)





(4,041)





—





52,787

General and administrative



54,911





(10,048)





(10,589)





—





34,274

Impairment on disposal group



1,218





—





(1,218)





—





—

Total operating expenses

$ 282,444





(23,927)





(18,519)





(71,934)



$ 168,064



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 41,616





(2,144)





(3,690)





(15,713)



$ 20,069

Research and development



14,330





(2,710)





(1,179)





—





10,441

General and administrative



15,039





(4,168)





(4,772)





—





6,099

Impairment on disposal group



6,777





—





(6,777)





—





—

Total operating expenses

$ 77,762



$ (9,022)



$ (16,418)



$ (15,713)



$ 36,609



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Period from April 1 to December 31, 2020 (Successor)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 125,650





(7,580)





(7,395)





(51,143)



$ 59,532

Research and development



51,066





(9,903)





(4,760)





—





36,403

General and administrative



62,572





(30,972)





(11,889)





—





19,711

Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



29,612





—





(29,612)





—





—

Impairment on disposal group



10,166





—





(10,166)





—





—

Total operating expenses

$ 279,066



$ (48,455)



$ (63,822)



$ (51,143)



$ 115,646



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 27,010





(1,977)





(556)





(1,293)



$ 23,184

Research and development



19,273





(1,874)





(1,273)





—





16,126

General and administrative



17,295





(2,672)





(6,465)





—





8,158

Total operating expenses

$ 63,578





(6,523)





(8,294)





(1,293)



$ 47,468



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ending March 31,



Full Year Ending December 31,





2022



2022



2022



2022





LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH

Revenue

$ 108,600



$ 109,600



$ 455,800



$ 459,800

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase

accounting



500





500





900





900

Allocated combined receipts

$ 109,100



$ 110,100



$ 456,700



$ 460,700



