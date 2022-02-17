Khiron Adds Another Clinic Location in Peru

Khiron partners with specialized pain clinic, Clínica del Dolor Lima ("CDL") to provide medical cannabis treatment access to its over 10,000 chronic pain patient population

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of another Zerenia™ location in Peru in partnership with the renowned pain clinic, CDL.

Khiron in Peru

This addition collectively brings the Company's total clinic count to 16 globally, which includes presence in Colombia , Peru and the United Kingdom

Peru represented 5% of the total Latin America unit sales in 2021

In the second half of 2021, the Company opened its first Zerenia™ clinic in Lima , in partnership with Clínica Montesur. Since opening the clinic, over 80% of the consults resulted in cannabis prescriptions

In August 2021 , Khiron obtained registration of its first two medical cannabis products in Peru , available for sale nationwide in late Q4 2021

The partnership with CDL

As a specialized pain clinic, CDL already has pain management specialists and a patient base exclusively related to chronic and acute pain. Starting February 2022, Khiron will be leveraging the CDL's existing infrastructure and reputation to provide access to cannabinoid-based treatments to a growing group of patients in Lima and surrounding areas.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, commented, "In 2021, Peru represented around 5% of our total volume sales in Latin America, and now with our new partnership with CDL we believe we can increase our sales cost-effectively by expanding Zerenia™ in Peru. In our first clinic in Peru, over 80% of total consultations resulted in medical cannabis prescriptions, further validating our unique, evidence and service-driven strategy. By establishing a new pain-focused partnership with CDL in Lima, we plan to grow beyond our current capacity and offer different treatment alternatives to more than 10,000 patients annually. Khiron recently began placing its registered products in various drugstore channels across Peru, improving the ease of access to patients who are prescribed medical cannabis in the country, and generating further growth. I am very excited about this partnership as it also allows us to explore different business models for the expansion of Zerenia™ across the region and we look forward to generating higher growth in the Peruvian market with a population of over 32 million people."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating accessto drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

