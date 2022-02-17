<span class="legendSpanClass">Milford nurses are seeking a fair and fast conclusion to their first MNA contract negotiations to help them provide safe, high-quality care</span>

Milford Regional Medical Center Nurses to Hold Anniversary Rally and Press Conference on February 22 as They Seek Solutions to Struggles Facing Patients and Caregivers

MILFORD, Mass, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered nurses at Milford Regional Medical Center (MRMC) will hold a rally and press conference to mark the one-year anniversary of nurses voting to join the Massachusetts Nurses Association and starting the process of negotiating a first union contract to improve conditions for patients, caregivers, and the community. Nurses will be urging the hospital to continue in the right direction and help solve major challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Milford RN Union Anniversary Rally and Press Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Time: 12 p.m., gather beginning at 11:45 a.m.

Location: Outside Milford Regional Medical Center at 14 Prospect St. in Milford

"It has been a long year since Milford nurses voted to form our union and make positive changes together," said Sara Burton, MRMC nurse on Mp1 and Co-Chair of the MNA Committee. "We look forward to celebrating this milestone and raising awareness with our friends, family and co-workers."

"We cannot wait to secure the improvements needed to address challenges facing our patients, nurses and co-workers during these difficult times," said Cheryl Hamel, MRMC nurse in the ED and Co-Chair of the MNA Committee. "There are inpatients, even ICU patients, sitting in the emergency room for hours to days. We need to recruit and retain nurses more than ever so that we can return to providing the safest, best patient care that Milford Regional is known for."

Long-standing issues that were negatively impacting Milford nurses and their ability to provide high-quality care were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and prompted nurses to seek to join the MNA in December 2020. The National Labor Relations Board counted the votes of MRMC nurses on February 22, 2021, with nurses voting overwhelmingly to join the MNA. Soon after, Milford nurses elected their colleagues to represent them on the MNA Committee and they began the process of negotiating a first union contract.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

