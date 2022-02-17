New Data Reveals Enterprises Shifting Focus from Customer to Employee

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the results of its annual State of Indoor Intelligence Report . Findings from the 2022 report revealed enterprises are shifting focus from the customer to the employee. Ninety-two percent of respondents ranked workplace experience as an important priority of their organization, so their employees will be more productive (69%), stay with the company longer (57%), improve how their workspace is being used (41%), and boost their brand (40%). As such, organizations are turning to indoor intelligence to improve workplace experience, with 42% of respondents citing this as an important use case for the technology.

Created by leveraging artificial intelligence, algorithms, and automation, indoor intelligence is the culmination of hardware and software elements (e.g., indoor maps, precise indoor positioning, IoT devices, analytics, building data, and security) that serve the needs of the modern enterprise. Using data, technology, and networks, indoor intelligence provides a deeper understanding of the day-to-day journeys of employees and customers in order to continually find new ways to evolve their experiences and make them better.

"The customer-first mantra is ceding to an employee-first mentality in some enterprises," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We believe organizations are increasingly realizing that investing in employee satisfaction can ultimately benefit the customer and lead to better business results. Businesses are re-thinking what the future of work entails and searching for new ways to accommodate employee expectations to improve workplace experience and increase retention. Indoor intelligence can play a key role in transforming and enhancing the workplace experience to the benefit of employees, management and their customers."

Key survey findings include:

Enterprises are shifting focus from customers to employees. The State of Indoor Intelligence 2022 reported employee-focused solutions as a top use case (39%), ahead of customer-facing solutions (34%), whereas last year's State of Indoor Intelligence 2021 report showed the opposite ranking, with customer-facing solutions (42%) more common than employee-focused solutions (36%). The State of Indoor Intelligence 2022 reported employee-focused solutions as a top use case (39%), ahead of customer-facing solutions (34%), whereas last year'sreport showed the opposite ranking, with customer-facing solutions (42%) more common than employee-focused solutions (36%).

Enterprises care about the employee experience: Ninety-two percent of respondents ranked workplace experience as important, very important or critical to their organization. Employers want to improve workplace experience for their employees, primarily so that they will be more productive (69%), stay with the company longer (57%), improve how their workspace is being used (41%) and boost their brand (40%).

Most in-demand features include events and desk booking. The top ranked features of workplace experience were employee productivity (63%), virtual and in-person events (46%) and desk and room booking (44%).

Integrations and interoperability are essential: Ninety-eight percent of respondents indicated interoperability between different software and hardware as well as integrations to other applications were important when choosing an indoor intelligence solution. Among 17 different integration types, collaboration (50%), meeting and room booking (47%), security (42%), customer management (42%) and social media tools (35%) were ranked the most valuable.

IoT networks and augmented reality are the future of indoor intelligence: Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices (38%) were seen as the most important application to respondents' future strategy, followed closely by augmented reality (38%) and predictive AI analytics (37%).

Predictions for 2022 and beyond: The survey data strongly indicates that indoor intelligence adoption will continue to increase. Approximately 52% of respondents indicated they are increasing the pace of the indoor intelligence initiatives, with 92% reporting that indoor intelligence was key for their company to stay competitive, an 11% increase year-over-year, and 77% indicating they will be investing in indoor intelligence solutions this year.

To download a complimentary copy of the complete report, please visit: https://www.inpixon.com/resources/white-papers/state-of-indoor-intelligence-2022 .

Survey Methodology

Conducted in November and December 2021, Inpixon's online survey received 229 responses from around the world. Percentages indicated throughout the results are rounded to the nearest full point. A breakdown of respondent demographics can be found in section one of the full report.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , Twitter , and visit inpixon.com .

