Norfolk Southern appoints Paul B. Duncan vice president of network planning and operations, John Friedmann to retire

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced today that Paul B. Duncan has been appointed Vice President Network Planning and Operations. Duncan succeeds John Friedmann, who is retiring on March 1, 2022, after 27 years with Norfolk Southern. He will join the company in March, and report to Chief Operating Officer Cindy Sanborn.

Duncan will lead a newly combined organization, Network Planning and Operations, that consists of Network Planning and Optimization (NPO) and the Network Operations Center (NOC). The NPO develops network operating plans that drive service, productivity, and growth. The NOC executes the operating plan through locomotive distribution, crew management, and dispatch. Joining these two functions will improve alignment between the team responsible for developing an effective operating plan and the team that helps to implement it.

"Paul's extensive experience creating strategies that improve service, productivity, and growth will be critical to us as we formulate and implement TOP|SPG, our new operating plan. Importantly, he has played a significant role leading teams that have increased train size, grown market share, enhanced service, and improved fuel efficiency – resulting in improved and more efficient operations. I'm confident he will leverage that background to help propel our company forward," said Sanborn.

Duncan currently serves as Vice President of Service Design and Performance for BNSF Railway. He is responsible for formulating service plans for the company's bulk, intermodal, and merchandise operations. Prior to his current role, Duncan served as Assistant Vice President for Capacity Planning, where he oversaw the company's physical infrastructure capital planning and led the network strategy team. He has more than 19 years of experience across the company's operations and transportation segments.

Sanborn congratulated Friedmann on his distinguished career at Norfolk Southern. "John led the transformation of our network operating plans, which has been a driving force behind our company's growth. His deep understanding of the North American railroad network, and experience in operations, marketing, and strategy has been invaluable to our success and he has made a lasting positive impact throughout our organization," added Sanborn.

