SS&C Adds Digital Assets and ESG to Open Protocol Risk Reporting Service SS&C Algorithmics' Open Protocol service enables funds to conform to new SBAI standards

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has enhanced its Open Protocol risk reporting service to include digital asset and ESG exposures. The Standards Board of Alternative Investments (SBAI) Open Protocol is a publicly available exposure and risk reporting framework for alternative investment funds. SBAI will implement ESG and digital assets reporting standards in April 2022.

"As a long-standing client of SS&C's Open Protocol service, Brigade Capital Management is excited to participate in the testing and roll-out of SS&C's Digital Asset and ESG exposure reporting," said Patrick Criscillo, Chief Financial Officer, Brigade Capital Management, LP.

SS&C handles all phases of the reporting process, including position sourcing, attribute enrichment, financial modeling, report writing and delivery. In addition, the Open Protocol solution fully integrates with other SS&C risk and regulatory reporting services, including Form PF and AIFMD. SS&C's fund administration offering also ensures the reporting automatically reconciles with the client's investment and accounting data.

"The enhanced solution will enable our fund clients to meet SBAI reporting standards in areas increasingly important to investors," said Mina Wallace, General Manager, SS&C Algorithmics. "The end-to-end nature of our risk reporting process, integration with other reporting and expert analytical support ensure investment managers accommodate new industry reporting standards quickly and effectively."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

