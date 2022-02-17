Stepan Company Announces CEO Succession Plan

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today announced that F. Quinn Stepan, Jr. will retire as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on April 25, 2022. Mr. Stepan will continue to serve as non-executive Chairman of the Board assuring an effective transition. Scott Behrens, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed him as President and CEO. The Company expects that Mr. Behrens will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

"I am extremely pleased that Scott will be the next CEO of Stepan Company," said Mr. Stepan. "Over the nearly 30 years that I have worked with Scott, he has acquired extensive Company and industry knowledge and experience. Under his leadership the business has diversified its market presence, delivered innovative sustainable technologies, and completed multiple acquisitions which have contributed to record results. No one is better suited to lead us into the future. We are well positioned to execute on our strategy and now is the right time for a transition that the Board and I have planned."

Stepan added, "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the third founding family CEO of Stepan Company. I am proud not only of the opportunities and value that we have created for employees, customers and shareholders, but how we have delivered those results. I am grateful to the Stepan employees around the world, whose unwavering commitment to our mission has allowed us to grow and will ensure our future success."

During Mr. Stepan's tenure as CEO, which began on January 1, 2006, the Company has seen significant growth. Sales increased over 50 percent and net income increased from $13 million in 2005 to a record $138 million in 2021. Likewise, shareholder value has grown exponentially from a year-end market capitalization of $142 million in 2005 to $2.8 billion in 2021 and from a Company common stock price of $13.44 per share on December 30, 2005, to a recent 52 week high of $139.30 per share.

Mr. Behrens, who was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 2021, brings global industry and leadership experience. Scott has been a member of the Company's Operating Committee since 2014, when he was appointed VP and General Manager – Surfactants, the Company's largest business segment, which accounts for approximately 65% of the annual revenue of the Company. Prior to that he served in various roles in R&D, sales and marketing within the Company. Scott also served on the Board of Directors of the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) from 2017 through 2020 where he last served as ACI's Vice Chairman.

"I am honored and excited by the opportunity to serve as CEO of Stepan Company," said Mr. Behrens. "Stepan has a strong record of delivering quality products to our customers and returns for our shareholders. We intend to continue that record of performance with innovative and sustainable technologies and services. The resiliency of our team to safely and reliably partner with customers despite the recent pandemic and supply chain challenges is testament to what we can accomplish together. I look forward to working with our team to execute our growth plan and deliver opportunities for our customers and shareholders."

Mr. Behrens added, "Quinn has been an exemplary leader and mentor and has taken the Company to a different operating and financial performance level. His passion leaves an indelible legacy on Stepan Company and the chemical industry. I am delighted that Quinn will remain Chairman of the Board and look forward to working with him in that capacity."

Lead Independent Director Ed Wehmer said, "The Board views succession planning as one of our most important roles and today's announcement culminates a thoughtful and well-crafted succession planning process. Scott is a visionary leader who has proven himself throughout his career. He is the right leader to carry Stepan forward into its next period of growth."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Over the span of his 36 year career with Stepan, Quinn has been the key driver and architect of the Company's growth. He has created a strong executive team that is well prepared to lead the Company to continued success. Quinn has been a tireless champion of our people and Values. The Board looks forward to the continuing benefit of his sound judgement, deep industry knowledge and passion for the Company as Chairman of the Board."

The Company also announced that Mike Boyce, Chair of the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, has notified the Board of Directors that he will not seek re-election at the end of his term and will retire from the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mike for the valuable leadership and guidance he has provided in his 12 years of service as a director.

Corporate Profile

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at www.stepan.com.

More information about Stepan's sustainability program can be found on the Sustainability page at www.stepan.com.

Contact: Luis E. Rojo 847-446-7500

