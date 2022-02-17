STEPHEN A. ("STEVE") HORN, JR. APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced that Stephen A. "Steve" Horn, Jr. was appointed to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Horn, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume the roles of Chief Executive Officer and President as of April 29, 2022.

"We are pleased to add Steve Horn to our Board as he prepares to step into the role of CEO. Steve's deep knowledge of the single tenant net lease competitive landscape, coupled with his strategic insights will bring great value to our Board as we continue to produce consistent, long-term value for shareholders," said Steven D. Cosler, Chairman.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 3,223 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.8 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

