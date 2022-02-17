UScellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on February 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,068 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1,073 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $27 million and $0.31, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $5 million and $0.06, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

UScellular reported total operating revenues of $4,122 million and $4,037 million for the years ended 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $155 million and $1.77, respectively, for the year ended 2021 compared to $229 million and $2.62, respectively, for the year ended 2020.

"UScellular made meaningful progress toward our goals in 2021, as we delivered solid results through the end of the year," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We maintained cost discipline and generated positive momentum in the growth areas of our business, which include Business and Government, Prepaid, Fixed Wireless, and our tower portfolio.

"Our multi-year network modernization program continued, and we meaningfully improved our mid-band spectrum position, a key enabler of our 5G growth strategy.

"In 2022, UScellular's focus remains on executing our mission of connecting our customers to the people and things that matter most to them. We have a strong spectrum position, an outstanding network, robust distribution to both consumers and businesses, and an amazing team. We plan to use those capabilities to drive growth in our business, as well as long-term expansion of Return on Capital."

2022 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2022 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 17, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2022 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $3,100-$3,200

$3,115 Adjusted OIBDA1 $750-$900

$869 Adjusted EBITDA1 $925-$1,075

$1,054 Capital expenditures $700-$800

$780

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.



2022 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

$160 Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

20 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $90-$240

$180 Add back:





Interest expense 130

175 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 685

678 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,055

$1,033 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

23 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,075

$1,054 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

179 Interest and dividend income 5

6 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$900

$869





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2021, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2021, UScellular repurchased 308,678 of its Common Shares for $10 million.

Conference Call Information

UScellular will hold a conference call on February 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3574345/3C5CD0022A79EF0D0DC84C8CB588D5A1

Access the call by phone at (888) 330-2384 (US/ Canada ), conference ID: 1328528

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,800 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2021. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,380,000

4,391,000

4,399,000

4,406,000

4,412,000 Gross additions 165,000

145,000

141,000

143,000

171,000 Feature phones 3,000

2,000

3,000

3,000

2,000 Smartphones 122,000

103,000

98,000

101,000

117,000 Connected devices 40,000

40,000

40,000

39,000

52,000 Net additions (losses) (12,000)

(8,000)

(6,000)

(6,000)

11,000 Feature phones (7,000)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(9,000)

(9,000) Smartphones 5,000

2,000

6,000

6,000

12,000 Connected devices (10,000)

(3,000)

(5,000)

(3,000)

8,000 ARPU1,2 $ 48.62

$ 48.12

$ 47.74

$ 47.65

$ 47.51 ARPA1,3 $ 127.14

$ 125.99

$ 125.25

$ 125.25

$ 124.87 Churn rate4 1.35 %

1.15 %

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.21 % Handsets 1.10 %

0.95 %

0.88 %

0.92 %

1.01 % Connected devices 3.08 %

2.59 %

2.69 %

2.53 %

2.64 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 513,000

518,000

507,000

496,000

499,000 Gross additions 63,000

74,000

65,000

62,000

56,000 Net additions (losses) (5,000)

11,000

10,000

(3,000)

(8,000) ARPU2 $ 34.53

$ 35.05

$ 35.64

$ 35.25

$ 35.15 Churn rate4 4.39 %

4.09 %

3.66 %

4.37 %

4.24 % Total connections at end of period5 4,973,000

4,972,000

4,967,000

4,961,000

4,968,000 Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,127,000

31,865,000

31,493,000

31,493,000

31,314,000 Consolidated operating penetration6 15 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 321

$ 185

$ 148

$ 125

$ 320 Total cell sites in service 6,898

6,857

6,819

6,802

6,797 Owned towers 4,301

4,274

4,278

4,270

4,271



Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year. 1 Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in the third quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Includes reseller and other connections. 6 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021 vs.

2020

2021

2020

2021 vs.

2020 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 782

$ 776

1 %

$ 3,115

$ 3,067

2 % Equipment sales 286

297

(4) %

1,007

970

4 % Total operating revenues 1,068

1,073

–

4,122

4,037

2 %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 196

202

(3) %

790

782

1 % Cost of equipment sold 332

319

4 %

1,118

1,011

11 % Selling, general and administrative 359

374

(4) %

1,345

1,368

(2) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 169

168

1 %

678

683

(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 8

11

(28) %

23

25

(9) % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)

—

N/M

(2)

—

N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —

(5)

N/M

—

(5)

N/M Total operating expenses 1,063

1,069

–

3,952

3,864

2 %























Operating income 5

4

7 %

170

173

(2) %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 43

42

1 %

179

179

– Interest and dividend income 1

2

(23) %

6

8

(27) % Gain (loss) on investments —

(1)

N/M

—

2

N/M Interest expense (32)

(35)

12 %

(175)

(112)

(55) % Total investment and other income 12

8

70 %

10

77

(87) %























Income before income taxes 17

12

46 %

180

250

(28) % Income tax expense (benefit) (11)

5

N/M

20

17

26 % Net income 28

7

N/M

160

233

(31) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1

2

(4) %

5

4

14 % Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 27

$ 5

N/M

$ 155

$ 229

(32) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86

86

–

86

86

– Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $0.31

$0.06

N/M

$ 1.80

$ 2.66

(33) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 87

88

(1) %

87

87

– Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $0.31

$0.06

N/M

$ 1.77

$ 2.62

(32) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31, 2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 160

$ 233 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 678

683 Bad debts expense 56

72 Stock-based compensation expense 27

32 Deferred income taxes, net 41

130 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (179)

(179) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 176

189 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 23

25 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (2)

— (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —

(5) (Gain) loss on investments —

(2) Other operating activities 33

2 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (27)

(8) Equipment installment plans receivable (116)

(54) Inventory (27)

16 Accounts payable (57)

145 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 40

2 Accrued taxes (41)

(57) Other assets and liabilities 17

13 Net cash provided by operating activities 802

1,237







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (724)

(989) Cash paid for licenses (1,302)

(171) Cash received from investments 3

1 Cash paid for investments —

(3) Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 3

26 Advance payments for license acquisitions (20)

(30) Other investing activities 4

3 Net cash used in investing activities (2,036)

(1,163)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,342

1,125 Repayment of long-term debt (1,118)

(108) Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (16)

(11) Repurchase of Common Shares (31)

(23) Payment of debt issuance costs (22)

(38) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3)

(6) Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries —

(11) Other financing activities (10)

(2) Net cash provided by financing activities 142

926







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,092)

1,000







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,291

291 End of period $ 199

$ 1,291

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS







December 31, 2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 156

$ 1,271 Short-term investments —

3 Accounts receivable, net 1,046

998 Inventory, net 173

146 Prepaid expenses 58

51 Income taxes receivable 123

125 Other current assets 49

29 Total current assets 1,605

2,623







Assets held for sale 18

2







Licenses 4,088

2,629







Investments in unconsolidated entities 439

435







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,606

2,466







Operating lease right-of-use assets 959

924







Other assets and deferred charges 626

602







Total assets $ 10,341

$ 9,681

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







December 31, 2021

2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3

$ 2 Accounts payable 360

387 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 191

151 Accrued taxes 33

48 Accrued compensation 83

82 Short-term operating lease liabilities 129

116 Other current liabilities 104

85 Total current liabilities 903

871







Liabilities held for sale —

1







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 674

633 Long-term operating lease liabilities 889

875 Other deferred liabilities and credits 573

376







Long-term debt, net 2,728

2,489







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 11

10







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,678

1,651 Treasury shares (68)

(67) Retained earnings 2,849

2,739 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,547

4,411







Noncontrolling interests 16

15







Total equity 4,563

4,426







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,341

$ 9,681

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 135

$ 288

$ 802

$ 1,237 Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 268

299

724

989 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (133)

$ 11)

$ 78

$ 248





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

View original content:

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation