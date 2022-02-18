MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyester Corp and Domespaces by Barry Sendach just launched 'Home in a Dome'. The concept is a 39ft Geodesic dome with a 20 foot fully modified shipping container inside the dome. The modified container features a living room, mini kitchen, living area/bedroom, and bathroom, with the option to add a rooftop deck. The dome is assembled over the container, including all the fixings, including sliding doors, vents and windows, for an innovative way to live within the comforts of a traditional home in the container.

The concept is customizable and scalable fitting four people, with the ability to add more containers. Bigger than a tiny home and fully transportable, these domes are the standard DS series (PVC DS1240- 39 ft). Clients can choose larger domes and multiple containers for an additional cost or glass domes (39 ft model - GD3912) for an upgrade. They can also design their own domes and containers, focusing on changing the way the world lives in the outdoors and revolutionizing outdoor living. HVAC is available, which is something new and different to try.

Launching in 2017, Barry broke into the outdoor business with shipping container homes and alternative uses for the containers. He found a niche in products that complimented the container business, and thus the domes were born.

For more information, please visit dyester.com and domespaces.co

More about Domespaces

Domes provide a reliable, safe weatherproof environment in any climate, resistant to high winds, rain, and snow, enclosing the largest volume of interior space with the least amount of surface area, saving on materials and cost. Since a dome is free-standing, air and energy circulate without obstruction, enabling natural heating and cooling. As America's leading supplier of Geodesic Domes, Domespaces offer fully customizable dome options. From Camping Tent or Greenhouse to stunning corporate venues, clients range from individual buyers to multinational corporations and government agencies. Their purpose is to create living spaces that support a healthy planet, active communities, and a clean way of life in order to reduce footprint through creative production methods. They take impact on the environment seriously and from the Rocky Mountains to the first steps on Mars, domes are the structures of the future.

View original content:

SOURCE Dyester Corp Inc