Lucky Leaf Expo Solidifies Nationwide Presence, Announcing Cannabis Conferences in 5 Unique Markets Leading provider of B2B events in the growing cannabis industry set to become a go-to resource for entrepreneurs and thought-leaders in established and emerging markets alike.

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Leaf Expo, a prominent organizer of B2B cannabis industry events, has finalized its cross-country lineup of conferences for 2022. As the top trade show for the booming cannabis and hemp space, the two-day Lucky Leaf Expo will bring networking, education, and deal flow to the following emerging markets:

Albuquerque, New Mexico - February 25th & 26th

Detroit, Michigan - March 25th & 26th

Richmond, Virginia - July 29th & 30th

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - September 22nd & 23rd

Jackson, Mississippi - October 7th & 8th

These five states have a combined market value of nearly $7 billion and are expected to create tens of thousands of jobs over the next several years. The latest addition to the Lucky Leaf Expo lineup is the Jackson, Mississippi event. The conference will be among the first industry events in the state, which recently approved medical cannabis.

"We are thrilled to be considered a preeminent source of quality cannabis industry knowledge as well as a place to build genuine connections that go the distance," said Lucky Leaf Expo Marketing Director Mark Edwards. "The markets we have selected to engage with are expected to see massive growth, and it's an honor to be a central component of that expansion."

Each Lucky Leaf Expo offers a dynamic and well-rounded experience, with programming and activations for everyone from newcomers to seasoned industry veterans. Attendees have a wide range of panels to choose from, bringing in some of the top names from across the vertical. A bustling exhibit hall showcases the latest and greatest innovations while a networking after-party provides a chance to connect in a more relaxed environment.

Bonus content includes infused cooking demos and a pre-show cannabis business crash course, which should be considered a must-attend for entrepreneurs looking to enter the space. Registration for Lucky Leaf Expo is now open. Tickets may also be purchased at the venue during the event. Qualified members of the press may apply for complimentary media credentials here.

About Lucky Leaf Expo:



Lucky Leaf Expo is committed to delivering high-value experiences that feature well-rounded opportunities for education, networking, and business growth in the booming cannabis space. The company's proactive and comprehensive approach to event planning yields impressive results, attracting appearances by industry luminaries, activations representing top companies from the ever-expanding cannabis marketplace, and ample opportunities for connections that fuel growth and development. Created principally as a B2B platform for growers, processors, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, accountants, attorneys, marketers, journalists, executives, and more, Lucky Leaf Expo cannabis conferences are open to both professionals and consumers seeking knowledge around cutting-edge advances in cannabis and connections with like-minded proponents of legalization, research, and market expansion.

