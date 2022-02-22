Best Lash Extensions And Lash Lift In Bellevue And Seattle Northwest Face & Body Provides A Medical Environment For An Esthetic Procedure For Increased Safety

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional eyelash treatments have become one of the top beauty trends of the past decade. Traditionally offered at salons, Northwest Face & Body has expanded to offer lash and brow services in a medically-focused environment. This allows them to provide the best lash lift and lash extensions Seattle and Bellevue have to offer.

As a plastic surgery office and medical spa, Northwest Face & Body follows all guidelines for a strict sterile environment by providing a medical grade environment at all times. While lash treatments are not medical procedures, they are treated as such. Using medical grade supplies and techniques, they have combined the best parts of medical and beautification procedures to increase the safety of lash and brow services .

Along with following the most rigorous CDC COVID-19 guidelines as outlined for medical offices, physicians are always on-site. Northwest Face & Body prioritizes the safety of all of its treatments and procedures. Performed by master estheticians, Northwest Face & Body's lash lifts and lash extensions set a new standard for lash services.

Pricing for lash and brow services are:

Patients and clients at Northwest Face & Body often rave about the quality of their non-surgical treatments and procedures. One review says, "Everyone here was so nice and helpful, really made me feel nice. Offered complimentary drinks and everyone was so friendly. My master esthetician was soooooo great she made me feel beautiful!"

About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a premier plastic surgery practice and medical spa in Kirkland, WA. In addition to plastic surgeries and medical grade skincare, they now offer traditional esthetic services such as lash extensions, brow tints, waxing, and facials. The master estheticians have undergone both esthetic and medical training to offer the best non-surgical procedures. Consultations with the best master estheticians at Northwest Face & Body are free.

Contact: Northwest Face & Body

Phone: 425-576-1700

Email: contactus@nwface.com

View original content:

SOURCE Northwest Face & Body