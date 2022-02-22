Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

InventHelp Inventor Develops Germ-Free Exit (CBA-3857)

Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've noticed people washing their hands in public restrooms and then touching a dirty door handle," said an inventor from Columbia, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a sanitary means to employ a door handle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

He developed the SANTI GRIP which creates and maintains a clean and sanitary environment. By ensuring that customers could exit public restrooms or use a gas pump handle with clean hands, this invention could improve sanitary conditions. It would be easy to use as well as install. Additionally, it could make a lasting, positive impression on customers and employees.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3857, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-germ-free-exit-cba-3857-301486655.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.