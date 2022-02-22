Jacobs Awarded Geothermal Power Generation Project in Indonesia

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed by PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) (GDE) as Subsurface Project Management Consultant for the expansion of the Dieng and Patuha geothermal power plants in Java, Indonesia. The development will increase the power generation output of the Dieng and Patuha geothermal fields from 110 megawatts (MW) to 220 MW and help expand renewable power generation in support of Indonesia's transition toward a cleaner energy future.

Jacobs will undertake the geoscientific study of the geothermal resource, including the review of conceptual reservoir model and development strategy, well targeting, geological prognosis, and well programming, as well as the development of the drilling strategy and drilling risk mitigation. During the program, Jacobs will also provide technical knowledge on geothermal resource utilization and build on the lessons learned from previous drilling campaigns for Dieng and Patuha.

"Jacobs has a proven history in successfully delivering geothermal development projects in Indonesia as well as across the globe over the last 40 years," said Jacobs Senior Vice President and General Manager Keith Lawson. "This project is a great opportunity for us to continue to support GDE in harnessing Indonesia's geothermal resources to meet a cleaner, more sustainable, and efficient energy future and help attract additional investment in the geothermal sector in Indonesia."

The power plants are the first geothermal projects that are financed by the Asian Development Bank under a direct lending scheme. The project will provide job opportunities to the local communities, renewable electricity to the Java-Bali network, and reduce carbon emission by more than 700,000 tons per year, as compared to power plants sourced from fossil energy.

"This is a strategic project that can help meet the people's need for clean energy. It will have a positive impact on the social and economic aspects, especially for the surrounding areas," said GDE President Director Riki Firmandha Ibrahim. "This is a good opportunity for Jacobs to play a big role in driving positive changes in Indonesia."

With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery for the government and private sector.

