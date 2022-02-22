Maxim Biomedical's ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test Receives Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with Maxim Biomedical (MaximBio) in naming their MaximBio ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test. MaximBio received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the test from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on January 19, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates MaximBio on the FDA EUA for their ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Home Test," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "At a time when at-home testing is essential to curb the spread of the virus, ClearDetect™ is an effective, home-based diagnostic solution for the detection of COVID-19 antigens."

MaximBio offers a range of a diagnostic products and solutions. Their portfolio includes a full suite of testing products for HIV, most of which are marketed under the MaximBio umbrella brand. ClearDetect™ is the first diagnostic product in the company's COVID-19 portfolio and signals a strategic shift to product brand development.

According to Jonathan Maa, MaximBio's Chief Operating Officer, "MaximBio is excited to do our part in increasing access to accurate, high-quality, and reliable at-home COVID-19 testing. We're proud to have worked with Brand Institute on the development of the ClearDetect™ brand."

About Maxim Biomedical Inc.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Maxim Biomedical is a leading diagnostic healthcare company providing innovative solutions through the development and manufacture of trusted testing solutions. Our mission is to create diagnostic products that are affordable, accessible, and enable actionable testing to improve patient outcomes around the globe.

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,500 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact: Scott Piergrossi

President, Creative

spiergrossi@brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.