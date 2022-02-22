SVA Architects Opens Office in Davis, CA to Serve Sacramento and Central Valley Regions

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its success in Northern California, SVA Architects recently opened a new office in Davis, CA. Centrally located at 1450 Drew Ave, Suite 150, SVA's Davis office is only 1.5 miles from UC Davis, and a 15-minute drive to downtown Sacramento. The new office, which can be reached at (530) 302-2237, will allow the growing firm to better serve its current clients in Sacramento and the Central Valley and expand its capabilities throughout Central and Northern California. Senior Associate Partner Christopher Bradley, AIA, CSI, CCCA and Principal Nathan Herrero, AIA, LEED AP BD+C will continue SVA's leadership in the Northern California region.

SVA Architects has established itself throughout Northern California as a visionary leader for both community developments and educational projects. The firm designed Mirasol Village, a new mixed-income development that replaces a deteriorated housing complex with a new, sustainable, walkable community with its first phases opening in spring of this year. Also nearing completion for SVA is the reconstruction of Robla Elementary School in Sacramento, transforming the formerly aging facility into a modern, new campus. SVA has designed numerous award-winning projects throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including La Escuelita Educational Center, Albany Middle School Annex, Fruitvale Transit Village Phase IIB, Horner Middle School, and Serramonte Faculty & Staff Housing, among others.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "The new Davis office will complement the Oakland office nicely, allowing our team and clients resources most convenient for each. Our office in Davis will provide a new hub to meet current demand and expand our overall capacity in Northern California. We're excited to welcome new talent and take on new projects in the coming months."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

