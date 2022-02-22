Urban One, Inc. Elevates Mosetta Palmer to New Leadership Position at its Radio One and Reach Media Divisions

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kantor, CEO of Urban One's Radio One and Reach Media Divisions, today announced the promotion of Mosetta Palmer, VP, Revenue Management, Radio One and Reach Media. Urban One is the largest African American-owned multimedia provider of content targeted to the Black and Urban consumer.

Mosetta Palmer joined Urban One in 2019 as the Director of Revenue and Inventory Management and in 2020, she was promoted to Sr. Director of Inventory and Revenue Management. During her tenure, Palmer has driven market compliance around corporate-led pricing and inventory management initiatives and helped to maximize radio station revenue by monitoring and adjusting advertising pricing, inventory, and demand generating activities.

In her new role as Vice President of Revenue Management, Radio One and Reach Media, Palmer will be responsible for the continued development and measurement of strategic and tactical revenue management initiatives deployed to the Radio One and Reach Media divisions to improve revenue, profit, and market share.

"I am proud to announce Mosetta's well-deserved promotion," stated David Kantor, CEO of Radio One and Reach Media. "Mosetta's oversight with sales data analysis and forecasting, combined with her initiative to identify strategies to increase our customer base and revenue, has helped to bolster efficiency and profits within Radio One and Reach Media."

While reflecting upon the trajectory of data-driven sales strategies that enable synergetic messaging across markets, Palmer remarked, "Unprecedented business conditions have required systemic changes. I am honored Urban One's innovative leadership trusted me to establish a department comprised of thoughtful and strategic members who foster a can-do mindset. I am thrilled to be a participant of continued change and revenue growth within a thriving culture."

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of December 31, 2021, we owned and/or operated 63 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 7 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

