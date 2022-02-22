Visit Myrtle Beach, SC Welcomes Visitors in 2022 with Exciting New Developments, Attractions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, continues to safely welcome visitors to its 60 miles of gorgeous coastline, now boasting new attractions, accommodations, dining options, and more for 2022.

"It's always a great time for a trip to Myrtle Beach, and 2022 is shaping up to be a must-visit year in the Grand Strand," says Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach, "With new restaurants, attractions and hotels, the area is experiencing consistent growth. Whether you're soaking up the sun, shopping at local stores across the Grand Strand, or visiting new restaurants for a bite to eat, there is truly something for everyone to love at The Beach!"

The following is the latest information on new tourism developments in the region.

ACTIVITIES & ATTRACTIONS

Downtown Myrtle Beach Arts & Innovation District

The City of Myrtle Beach is committed to revitalizing the Arts & Innovation District at Ninth Avenue North in downtown Myrtle Beach. This District includes six renovated storefronts that have been preserved to show the original history of the buildings. One of the storefronts is now the HTC Aspire Hub, a co-workspace for innovators and artists to flourish. La Manna Bakery will open in spring 2022 along Ninth Avenue.

Landmark Resort Waterpark

Landmark Resort will be building a 9,800 square foot waterpark at its location on Ocean Boulevard. The waterpark will feature several water slides and will be an exclusive amenity of guests at Landmark resort. This project will cost about $3 million with the grand opening scheduled this summer 2022.

The Hangout

This year, Broadway at the Beach will add a new restaurant, retail and indoor/outdoor live music venue to its Entertainment District, called The Hangout. Designed as a gathering place for great food, live music and family fun, The Hangout will feature seasonal seafood dishes, beachside burgers and more from locally sourced ingredients. The kitchen is designed with world-class technology to handle thousands of diners daily.

Surfside Beach Pier Reconstruction

Surfside Beach is reconstructing their iconic pier, previously washed away by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, to withstand hurricane force winds, making it stronger and safer than ever before. The pier will feature a restaurant and vendor space and is slated to be completed in fall 2022.

50th year of Art in the Park

Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild will hold its 50th year of Art in the Park, April 23 and 24; October 8 and 9; and November 12 and 13 at Valor Park at Market Common. Over 50 artists showcasing paint, woodworking, photography, pottery and more travel from near and far to participate in the art show.

CONTINUED EXPANSION OF FLIGHT ACCESS

While the Myrtle Beach area is still a convenient road trip destination for many markets along the East Coast and Midwest, visitors looking to add even more efficiency to their travels will be excited to learn about the expanded seasonal flights this year at Myrtle Beach International Airport. Among the flight updates:

Spirit Airlines

With nearly 30 destinations now served by Spirit from MYR, the airline is expanding service with new flights to Manchester, NH (MHT), Louisville, KY (SDF), St. Louis, MO (STL), Milwaukee, WI (MKE) and Rochester, NY (ROC). Additionally, the airline will resume service to Niagara Falls, NY (IAG), Indianapolis, IN (IND), Minneapolis, MN (MSP) and Houston, TX (IAH). Start dates for service vary and are scheduled to begin April – June.

Avelo Airlines

MYR's newest airline, Avelo recently announced expansion of its East Coast network with new nonstop service from MYR to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) in Connecticut beginning May 5.

Resumed Flight Route with Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines will resume flights to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) this Spring. Canadian travelers will also find direct access to Myrtle Beach, SC through flights from Detroit, MI, on Spirit Air as well as Albany and Newburgh/Stewart, NY on Allegiant Air.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines continues to offer expansive service to the Myrtle Beach region with year-round flights to Atlanta, GA (ATL), Nashville, TN (BNA), Baltimore, MD (BWI) and Chicago, IL (MDW). The airline will resume its seasonal routes this spring, with flights to St. Louis, MO (STL), Pittsburgh, PA (PIT), Kansas City, MO (MCI), Dallas Love Field, TX (DAL), Columbus, OH (CMH), and Indianapolis, IN (IND). Start dates for service vary and are scheduled to begin March – June.

Allegiant Airlines

Allegiant's large-scale offering will return this Spring with flights to Allentown, PA (ABE), Cincinnati, OH/Covington, KY (CVG), Columbus, OH (LCK), Harrisburg, PA (MDT), Pittsburgh, PA (PIT), Albany, NY (ALB), Fort Wayne, IN (FWA), Hagerstown, MD (HGR), Huntington/Ashland, WV (HTS), Syracuse, NY (SYR), Knoxville, TN (TYS), Portsmouth, NH (PSM), Indianapolis, IN (IND), Belleville, IL (BLV), Clarksburg, WV (CKB), Lexington, KY (LEX), Newburgh/Stewart, NY (SWF) and Louisville, KY (SDF).

American Airlines

In addition to year-round flights to Charlotte, NC (CLT), Dallas, TX (DFW) and Philadelphia, PA (PHL), American Airlines will resume flights to Washington-National, DC (DCA) on March 3 and Chicago-O'Hare, IL (ORD) on April 9.

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines provides year-round flights to Atlanta, GA (ATL), Detroit, MI (DTW) and New York, NY (LGA) and will resume seasonal flights to Minneapolis, MN (MSP) on April 12.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier will resume their operation at MYR this Spring with flights to Philadelphia, PA (PHL) on March 19, followed by Islip, NY (ISP) on April 28 and Denver, CO (DEN) on April 30.

United Airlines

United Airlines is now a year-round carrier at MYR with daily flights to Newark, NJ (EWR) and Washington-Dulles (IAD). Seasonal service to Chicago-O'Hare, IL (ORD) returns on March 27.

CULINARY: LOCALLY BREWED AND SOURCED

Cap'n Cork

Inspired by a favorite bar in their former hometown, owners Mary and Joseph Albanese opened Cap'n Cork in 2021 in Murrells Inlet featuring a craft beer tap room, wine bar, coffee shop and bottle shop.

Heirloom Bistro

Heirloom Bistro opened in late 2021 and offers a farm-to-table culinary experience, with a prix fixe menu serving three to six courses. The menu will change regularly, often due to the seasonality of ingredients and unique foods offered include wagyu beef, aged beef, wild boar chops and Alaskan halibut, and a number of fresh, local fish.

Wiseguys Bar & Grill

Opened in late 2021, Wiseguys Bar & Grill features international favorites such as fresh Polish dishes and London broil steak sandwiches, as well as live music. The restaurant sports a 1920s mural of organized crime figures making good on its Wiseguys moniker.

CULINARY: INSPIRED BY INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS

Jerusalem Restaurant

Jerusalem Restaurant, which has been located on 2nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach, is now opening a second location on 72nd Avenue in March. Known for their delicious Isreali cuisine with a Moroccan flair, Jerusalem features belly dancing, karaoke and a hookah lounge.

Lava Korean BBQ

Heri Heryadi and Chen Liu are excited to bring a popular Korean BBQ culinary experience to the Myrtle Beach area. Lava Korean BBQ will feature a variety of meats such as Bulgogi beef, ulgogi chicken, and more exotic foods like tongue and liver. Seafood and vegetarians alike can also indulge in the restaurant's expansive menu offerings. Lava Korean BBQ is slated to open its doors to Myrtle Beach natives and visitors in March of 2022.

CULINARY: NEW DELIGHTS AT THE BEACH

Hop N Which

This new restaurant concept, created by the owners of Grumpy Monk and Sneaky Beagle, will feature about 50 craft beers and sandwiches, with several local and regional brews and is set to open in late fall 2022.

Whitaker's Bar and 1229 Shine

Whitaker's Bar, a new concept from the owners of Co Sushi, will be located in downtown Conway on Third Avenue and will offer specialty cocktails and small sushi-inspired plates. The restaurant team is also behind 1229 Shine, which recently opened and features coastal inspired dishes near The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

Carolina Cheese & Provisions

A new cheese and provisions shop has opened in Downtown Conway on Third Avenue. This shop will offer cheese, meats, gelato sandwiches and wines to pair with the provisions. Throughout the week, there are several events such as wine tastings on Thursdays.

EVENTS

Carolina Country Music Festival, June 9-12

The sixth annual Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) will return to Myrtle Beach featuring more than 30 of the industry's biggest stars. Performers include Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, and many more!

World Chili Championship Cook Off, September 23-25

The World Championship Chili Cook Off is returning to Myrtle Beach, SC with new dates and an expanded experience this fall including live music, cooking classes, chili sampling and much more! The championship is a 55-year-old cook-off, founded by automotive racing legend Carroll Shelby.

Moo and Brew 2022

The Moo & Brew Craft Beer, Burger and Music Festival is returning to Myrtle Beach again in 2022! This event first brought its show to Myrtle Beach in 2021 and plans to serve up tasty burgers, craft beer and music on the Grand Strand for a second year in a row.

LODGING

Springhill Suites and Courtyard Marriott

A new dual-branded offering by Marriott, Springhill Suites and Courtyard by Marriott, is coming to Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard in April 2022. The new property will replace the recently demolished Breakers Resort near 21st Avenue North. The new oceanfront resort will stand 26 stories tall and include rooftop amenities, including outdoor seating complete with fire pits.

hotel BLUE Renovations

hotel BLUE is undergoing several renovations and updates that will be completed in Spring 2022 in anticipation for the summer season. Approximately $1 million in renovations will include in-suite kitchen upgrades; balcony updates; new furnishings and elevator car improvements.

Visit Myrtle Beach and its partner organizations continue to remind travelers to visit the destination responsibly and review the Healthy Travel section on VisitMyrtleBeach.com with the latest COVID-19 updates.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples, and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

