Dr. Somporn Kumphong is named Executive Director of Global Healthcare Accreditation for the Asia Pacific region.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Somporn Kumphong has been named Executive Director of Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for the Asia Pacific region.

Dr. Somporn brings all the necessary skills and experience to the role of Executive Director of Asia Pacific region.

Based in Bangkok, Thailand, Dr. Somporn Kumphong has over 25 years of experience in health care, with extensive expertise in preparing organizations for accreditation with accrediting bodies such as Joint Commission International (JCI), DNV.GL (Norway), American Accreditation Commission International (AACI), Planetree International and Global Healthcare Accreditation GHA). Dr. Somporn Kumphong graduated in general medicine from Chiang Mai-University and later studied quality management and achieved certification with the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians. Immediately after his studies, he began his career in public health, healthcare management and accreditation. Over the past 25 years, Dr. Somporn has also been heavily involved in the domestic accreditation process in Thailand, through the Healthcare Accreditation Institute-a government entity, in the role of consultant, surveyor and trainer.

Since 2017, Dr. Somporn has served as GHA's representative and partner in Thailand and more recently with oversight in the Asia Pacific region. He is also a GHA surveyor for GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel Services. His passion for quality improvement and patient experience have led him to become a strong advocate for GHA, focusing on a number of GHA service lines including GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel, GHA Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience, GHA COVID-19 Certification of Conformance, GHA WellHotel Accreditation and GHA For Business Accreditation, for which he also provides workshops and training.

As GHA's Executive Director of Asia Pacific region, Dr. Somporn will be responsible for growing GHA's presence in the region through the development of strategic partnerships in the public and private sectors, as well as leading education, marketing and business development activities.

"Dr. Somporn brings all the necessary skills, relationships and experience to the role of GHA's Executive Director of Asia Pacific region," said Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise, professionalism, and tireless efforts promoting GHA are responsible for much of the success GHA has experienced thus far in Thailand. I congratulate Dr. Somporn on his appointment as GHA's Executive Director of Asia Pacific region; it is well-deserved and I wish you all the best as you bring your expertise and passion to your new role."

In addition to Dr. Somporn's role with GHA, he is also currently the president of Healthcare Expert Group International, a consulting organization that for the past 15 years has assisted nearly 100 JCI accreditation organizations in Asia. Dr. Somporn is also the official representative in Thailand of the American Accreditation Commission International Standards (AACI).

According to Dr. Somporn, "I am greatly delighted and honored to serve in this prestigious position. It is my personal ambition to strengthen the safety, patient and guest experience for medical tourism and wellness travelers in the Asia-Pacific region - especially in Thailand. I envision Thailand as a leader and innovator in medical travel internationally, but also as a global hub for travelers from around the world to discover the best of Asia, with its many charms and secrets beyond medical technology. As Executive Director of Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) in the Asia-Pacific region, I pledge to support every country in Asia to continually improve their standards for quality and patient experience, while pushing for each country to offer something unique and a local territorial identity. Thanks again to GHA for this opportunity."

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is an innovative accreditation body with specialized foci in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA has developed a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

