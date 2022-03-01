Caroline Rhea Headlines 20th Anniversary Comedy for a Cure® on April 3, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the TSC Alliance® announced Caroline Rhea, stand-up comedian and actress, will headline its 20th Anniversary Comedy for a Cure® . Held at the AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles, on Sunday, April 3, the event brings together comedians and supporters to raise funds for those impacted by tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to form in vital organs. Since it began in 2002, Comedy for a Cure has cumulatively raised nearly $5 million toward TSC research and support programs.

Best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," headliner Caroline Rhea will be joined by Brian Kiley, known for his work as a staff writer on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," and musical talent Althea Grace, the breakout star from "American Idol Season 19," who will round out the memorable evening.

"After two years of pausing our live, in-person show, we are thrilled to once again welcome guests back to Comedy for a Cure," said TSC Alliance President and CEO Kari Rosbeck. "Although it's not a literal cure, we believe both in the power of laughter to heal and in the power of a community that comes together for a great cause. This year will be extra special as we mark the event's 20th anniversary, and I cannot wait to see the good we will do for our TSC community."

The event's Comedian Committee features a "who's who" in the entertainment industry, including Jim O'Heir from "Parks & Recreation" and "Bless This Mess," stand-up comedian Wendy Liebman, Kate Flannery from "The Office," Alex Skuby from "King of Queens," Mo Collins from "Fear the Walking Dead," John Henson from "Wipeout," Melissa Peterman from "Reba," Shane Brady from "Doctor Sleep," and comic Craig Shoemaker. Notable attendees from prior years include Chelsea Handler, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jane Lynch, Bill Maher, Bob Saget, Patricia Heaton and others.

"After having been involved in Comedy for a Cure for 9 years, the TSC Alliance and its mission are very near and dear to my heart," said Jim O'Heir. "For 20 years, notable names from the comedy community have joined me in making this fundraiser a huge success, and I am so excited to add Caroline Rhea and her talents to the list. This promises to be a phenomenal show."

Comedy for a Cure also provides a platform to highlight and pay tribute to those who have made an impact in the fight against TSC. This year, the Joy and Chris Dinsdale family of Denver will be honored with the Courage in Leadership award for their transformational support of research and their compassion for families and individuals impacted by TSC, including their adult son, Alex, who was diagnosed with the disease when he was 5 months old. Jo Anne Nakagawa will receive the TSC Champion Award for her 40-plus years of dedication to TSC families and clinical research, including 30 years at UCLA and 16 years as TSC Alliance Director of Clinical Projects and TSC Clinic Liaison.

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that does everything it takes to improve the lives of people with TSC. It drives research, improves quality care, works to increase access and advocates for all affected by the disease. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

Tuberous sclerosis complex, or TSC, is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in different organs—from the brain and heart to the lungs and kidneys to the skin and eyes. Nearly one million people worldwide have TSC. Some live independently with few symptoms while others require complex care.

