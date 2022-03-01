Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite Company, Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names

ANDOVER, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite company, today announced that it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 in the Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names category. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been—in partnership with SAP—helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Symbol or mark Infinity Green Floating on a blue background (PRNewsfoto/Navisite) (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly honored to receive recognition from SAP and to be named an SAP North America Partner Excellence Award winner for 2022," said Donald M. Dickinson, president and founder of Dickinson + Associates. "As a cloud-first organization we have always sought to turn new customers onto the immense benefits and sheer enterprise value of SAP's innovative cloud solution portfolio. We are united in our focus with SAP to align mid-market customers with the solutions that turn their business into an intelligent enterprise."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

"SAP is partner-centric, and our partners are the best in the business," said Nanette Lazina, vice president of midmarket channels, SAP America, Inc. "Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Excellence Awards. These partners have demonstrated the innovation and execution needed to deliver the highest level of value to our joint customers."

Dickinson + Associates has focused exclusively on servicing and selling SAP solutions for 24 years, partnering with enterprises of all sizes to improve business processes and realize value from their SAP investments.

In 2020, Dickinson + Associates was acquired by Navisite, a trusted digital transformation partner, enabling the company to provide a significantly broadened and expanded portfolio of delivery capabilities with Navisite's enterprise application, cloud adoption, managed and professional services. As the enterprise accelerates to the cloud, Dickinson is now able to service businesses using SAP solutions in deeper and more meaningful ways.

Dickinson + Associates received its award during the Customer Success Summit 2022, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. Formerly called SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting, this is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations, as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

About Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite company

Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite company, is a leading systems integrator for SAP® technologies that delivers transformational SAP business solutions and enterprise support in North America and globally. With deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA®, enterprise analytics, SAP Business Technology Platform, and intelligent technology solutions, the company's results-driven, collaborative approach to digital transformation enables businesses of varying sizes and across industries to adapt to fast-changing market conditions and capitalize on innovative solutions that bring true competitive advantage.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite company. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navisite