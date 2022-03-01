Health Net Federal Services Earns Prestigious Center of Excellence Recognition from BenchmarkPortal for Tenth Consecutive Year

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC, (HNFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), announced today that its call center has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for the tenth consecutive year. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry.

"We are proud that for ten years in a row, our call center has been certified to be among the top 10% of call centers nationwide in the health care industry by BenchmarkPortal," said Kathleen E. Redd, President and CEO, HNFS. "This certification reflects the continued strength of our business practices and the focus we put on serving our customers. It reflects on the quality and passion of our people, and the history of service we bring to those we serve."

BenchmarkPortal awards the "Center of Excellence" designation to customer service contact centers that rank in the top 10% of the contact centers surveyed. They are judged against a balanced scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness. To earn this award, contact centers must demonstrate superior performance on both cost-related metrics and quality-related metrics compared with their industry peers.

"Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team, the frontline agents, and the senior managers who support and encourage this excellence," said Bruce Belfiore, CEO, BenchmarkPortal. "Health Net Federal Services' contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them. A contact center that seeks and achieves the Center of Excellence Certification from BenchmarkPortal demonstrates a noteworthy commitment to service excellence. The obvious beneficiaries of this commitment are the center's customers, employees, and shareholders."

Call centers operated by HNFS serve TRICARE beneficiaries in the West Region, and the audit was conducted as part of the certification process. TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active duty, retired, National Guard and Reserve, and their families, provided through the Defense Heath Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Health Net Federal Services

For more than three decades, Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to those who serve and their family members. HNFS currently assists nearly 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty and retired service members, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. One of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for the military and their families, HNFS is advancing the future of health care and improving military readiness by creating better health outcomes, providing better care, and lowering cost.

HNFS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a national leader in publicly-financed health care, including Medicare, Medicaid, and state-sponsored health care programs.

About Center of Excellence Certification

The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry. The certification process is management's best path to world class performance. Contact Centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on their performance on key performance metrics, compared with industry averages drawn from the world's largest and most respected database. A contact center that has been certified a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal has met and/or surpassed rigorous standards of efficiency and effectiveness. This certification is unique in that its achievement is ascertained strictly "by the numbers." This means that the BenchmarkPortal team audits and verifies the center's key performance indicators and compares that data to data from other peer organizations.

About BenchmarkPortal

BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in Contact Center Benchmarking, Certification, Training and Consulting. Since its beginnings in 1995 under Dr. Jon Anton and Prof. Richard Feinberg of Purdue University, BenchmarkPortal has grown with the contact center industry and now hosts the world's largest contact center metrics database. Now led by Bruce Belfiore, the BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained International Recognition for its contact center expertise and innovative approaches to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal's activities include The College of Call Center Excellence™, a leader in Contact center training, and CallTalk™, the first online talk show specifically focused on the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal also hosts Call Center Campus Week. This annual, unique contact center industry event presents attendees the latest in practical research plus the tools and inspiration to drive their contact centers' performance to the top. Our mission is to help customer contact managers in all sectors to optimize their centers in terms of efficiency and effectiveness. For more information on BenchmarkPortal, call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

