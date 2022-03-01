Indus Capital Partners Welcomes New Hires to its Client Advisory Group Patrick McCurdy Joins from Wells Fargo as Managing Director and Isabel Borish Joins from AllianceBernstein as Executive Director

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indus Capital Partners ("Indus"), a dedicated Asia Pacific equities investment manager, today announced the hires of Patrick McCurdy, former senior leader in Wells Fargo's Prime Services division, as a Managing Director, and Isabel Borish, former business development and investor relations professional with AllianceBernstein, as an Executive Director in the firm's Client Advisory Group. Isabel Borish joined on February 28, 2022, while Patrick McCurdy will be joining on April 11, 2022.

Both executives will be responsible for new business development and client coverage in North America and globally. They will report to Zlata Gleason, Head of Indus' Client Advisory Group, who rejoined the firm in this leadership role in September 2021.

"We are excited to welcome Patrick and Isabel to our team as we continue serving our existing LPs and broadening relationships with prospective global investors focused on the Asian opportunity set," said Jim Shannon, CEO of Indus Capital Partners. "We look forward to leveraging Patrick and Isabel's expertise and insights as we further institutionalize the firm's operations to serve investors' growing exposures to Asian equities."

Prior to joining Indus, Patrick McCurdy spent 12 years with Wells Fargo Prime Services, where he held multiple senior capital introduction leadership roles. Isabel Borish joins Indus from AllianceBernstein, where she was responsible for business development and investor relations efforts for hedge fund strategies since 2018.

About Indus Capital Partners

Indus Capital Partners is a dedicated Asia Pacific equities investment manager leveraging unmatched local knowledge, on-the-ground research capabilities and uniquely global perspectives. Led by an experienced and dedicated investment team, Indus offers hedged and long-only strategies with offices in New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and San Francisco. To learn more, please visit www.induscap.com.

