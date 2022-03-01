Invest Ontario Appoints CEO

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On behalf of Invest Ontario's Board of Directors, Chair Elyse Allan announced the appointment of Trevor Dauphinee as Chief Executive Officer.

As the Agency's CEO, Trevor will lead the team in targeting, attracting, and securing high impact investments for Ontario. Invest Ontario is committed to delivering seamless, responsive services to current and potential investors that leverage the Province's breadth of programs and depth of capabilities around talent, site selection, regulatory navigation and financing.

"The Board is delighted that Trevor has accepted the role as the Agency's founding CEO. Trevor's track-record of success in securing strategic investments, his collaborative approach to building partnerships and his commitment to client service excellence make him an excellent choice to lead Invest Ontario."

Trevor brings over 20 years of progressive experience leading sales and investment teams in both the private and public sectors. As the agency's interim CEO since April 2021, Trevor established and operationalized the agency. He has led all aspects of investment attraction with the support of a growing team of business development, client service and research professionals.

Previously, Trevor served as Assistant Deputy Minister at the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade where he was instrumental in securing significant investment in the manufacturing, life sciences and technology sectors. He also held several roles at the province's Treasury Board and Ministry of Infrastructure where he specialized in capital planning and developing social and health infrastructure. Trevor's private sector experience includes more than a decade in the automotive, chemical, and consulting sectors with significant sales and account management experience.

Trevor received his MBA from the Rotman School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree from McGill University. He lives in Toronto with his wife and two daughters.

Background

Invest Ontario is a newly established, board-led provincial agency mandated to attract and secure business investments that create jobs, generate returns to the Province and support the sustainable growth and competitiveness of Ontario's life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and technology sectors.

