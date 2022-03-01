Peakstone Advises Vidya Brands Group on Acquisition of Dedicated Converting Group

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidya Brands Group, a family of companies focused on premium quality folding cartons, packaging, printing, and converting to middle market firms desiring quality, creativity and speed to market, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the business of Dedicated Converting Group ("DCG"). Peakstone was Vidya Brand's exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.

Dedicated Converting Group is a premiere supplier of coverboard products, including book covers and spines, laminating, and other services to the publishing, packaging, and ready to assemble furniture market, along with products for commercial clients throughout the United States.



"Vidya welcomes the Dedicated Converting (DCG) team to the Vidya Brands Group family of companies," said Anik Patel, CEO of Vidya Brands. "After selling our family-owned business Flexo Converters, a manufacturer and distributor of stock, custom and recycled paper bags and sacks, to Novolex, a Carlyle portfolio company, in July 2021, we created Vidya Holdings to invest further in the packaging industry. We retained Peakstone as our exclusive buyside advisor to assist in the acquisition of high-quality businesses in the packaging industry. DCG is the first of several acquisitions we anticipate closing in 2022."



Kurt Hardy, President of Vidya Brands said, "John Skelton, Dan Wilcutt and the other DCG managers and employees will be key to the growth of Vidya Brands in the years to come. Vidya Brand's strength is surrounding itself with exceptional managers, skilled team members, and outstanding professionals. We appreciate our team of advisors who worked so diligently to make this transaction successful. We are especially grateful to The Peakstone Group, Sandhill Consulting Group, Miller Canfield and Baker Tilly."



About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

About Vidya Brands Group

Vidya Brands Group is a family of companies focused on premium quality folding cartons, packaging, printing and converting to middle market firms desiring quality, creativity and speed to market. The Patel family sold Flexo Converters, a manufacturer and distributor of stock, custom and recycled paper bags and sacks, to Novolex, a Carlyle portfolio company, in July 2021 and created Vidya Holdings to invest further in the packaging industry. For more information, please visit www.vidyabrands.com.

