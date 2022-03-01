Avera Medical Minute
TTEC Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Full Year 2021
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

DENVER, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"TTEC delivered another banner year in 2021, highlighted by record bookings, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA and EPS. Along with these strong financial results, we executed the strategic acquisition of Avtex, a leading private CX technology and services company, announced the pending strategic acquisition of the public sector citizen experience platform of Faneuil, Inc., and announced the expansion of our core CX footprint into new emerging markets, including South Africa and Colombia," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "Our momentum continues to accelerate as the hypergrowth disruptors, multinational enterprises, and public sector continue to invest heavily to meet the heightened demands of the experience economy. TTEC's technology-enabled Customer Experience as a Service platform is uniquely positioned to deliver the outcomes that matter most to our clients and their customers."

Tuchman continued, "As TTEC commemorates its 40th anniversary this year, we embark on our next phase of growth. No other company has made our deeply singular commitment to customer experience and engagement. Our highly differentiated platform, growing backlog and sales pipeline, expanding technology partnerships, and continued execution of strategic acquisitions, positions us well to deliver exceptional value to our clients and shareholders in 2022 and beyond."

FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                

Revenue        

  • Full year 2021 GAAP revenue increased 16.6 percent to $2.273 billion compared to $1.949 billion in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $18.7 million positive impact on revenue for the full year 2021.

Income from Operations

  • Full year 2021 GAAP income from operations was $217.2 million, or 9.6 percent of revenue, compared to $204.7 million, or 10.5 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, cybersecurity incident related impact, and other items, was $286.2 million or 12.6 percent of revenue versus $242.4 million or 12.4 percent for the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $3.7 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA        

  • Full year 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $354.4 million, or 15.6 percent of revenue, compared to $304.0 million, or 15.6 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Earnings Per Share

  • Full year 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $2.97 compared to $2.52 for the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $4.62 compared to $3.82 in the prior year.

Bookings

  • During the full year 2021, TTEC signed an estimated $751 million in annualized contract value compared to $659 million in the prior year. Full year bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                

Revenue        

  • Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP revenue increased 7.2 percent to $612.3 million compared to $571.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Foreign exchange had a $1.9 million negative impact on revenue in the fourth quarter 2021.

Income from Operations

  • Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP income from operations was $51.9 million, or 8.5 percent of revenue, compared to $61.6 million, or 10.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, cybersecurity incident related impact, and other items, was $68.3 million or 11.2 percent of revenue versus $73.9 million or 12.9 percent for the prior year period.
  • Foreign exchange had a $2.6 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA        

  • Fourth quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $84.1 million, or 13.7 percent of revenue, compared to $92.3 million, or 16.2 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

  • Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.61 compared to $0.94 for the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.08 compared to $1.22 in the prior year period.

Bookings

  • During the fourth quarter 2021, TTEC signed an estimated $206 million in annualized contract value compared to $188 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

  • Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter 2021 was $76.2 million compared to $85.1 million for the fourth quarter 2020. For the full year 2021, cash flow from operations was $251.3 million compared to $271.9 million for the same period 2020.
  • Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2021 were $19.6 million compared to $11.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020. For the full year 2021, capital expenditures were $60.4 million compared to $59.8 million for the same period 2020.
  • As of December 31, 2021, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $158.2 million and debt of $797.1 million, resulting in a net debt position of $638.9 million. This compares to a net debt position of $263.4 million for the same period 2020. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the acquisition of Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC in April 2021.
  • As of December 31, 2021, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $565 million compared to $510 million for the same period 2020.
  • TTEC paid a $0.47 per share, or $22.1 million, semi-annual dividend on October 22, 2021. On February 24, 2022, the Board declared the next semi-annual dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022. This dividend represents a 6.4 percent increase over the October 2021 dividend and 16.3 percent over the April 2021 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

  • Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 56.4 percent to $118.4 million from $75.7 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $13.0 million or 11.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $7.6 million or 10.1 percent of revenue for the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $20.2 million, or 17.1 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $9.9 million or 13.1 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

  • Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage decreased 0.3 percent to $493.9 million from $495.3 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $38.9 million or 7.9 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $54.0 million or 10.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $48.1 million, or 9.7 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $64.0 million or 12.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
  • Foreign exchange had a $2.0 million negative impact on revenue and $2.5 million positive impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We delivered strong 2021 financial results across all key metrics, further demonstrating the importance of our end-to-end, technology-enabled CX solutions," commented Dustin Semach, chief financial officer of TTEC. "We are excited about our future, propelled by our reputation of delivering value-driven outcomes, a history of innovation, and an unmatched differentiated CX technology and services platform. The successful transformation of our business over the years has made us stronger, more diversified across our capabilities, industry expertise, and geographies, and more indispensable to our clients."

Semach continued, "We expect these accomplishments alongside the size and diversity of our bookings, revenue backlog, and sales pipeline to enable strong profitable growth in 2022, including the pending closing of our acquisition of certain public sector assets of Faneuil, Inc. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value through continuous innovation, increased market share, profitable organic and inorganic growth, and capital distributions."

Our full-year 2022 outlook including acquisition of Faneuil assets is as follows:

TTEC Full Year 2022 Outlook







First Quarter 2022
Guidance


Full Year 2022
Guidance

Revenue


$570M — $577M


$2,575M — $2,605M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA


$80M — $84M


$372M — $388M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

14.0% — 14.5%


14.5% — 14.9%

Non-GAAP operating income


$63M — $67M


$303M — $319M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

11.1% — 11.7%


11.8% — 12.3%

Interest expense, net


($3M) — ($4M)


($20M) — ($21M)

Effective tax rate


21% — 23%


21% — 23%

Diluted share count


47.4M — 47.8M


47.4M — 47.8M

Non-GAAP earnings per a share

$0.98 — $1.04


$4.70 — $4.97






Engage Full Year 2022 outlook






First Quarter 2022
Guidance


Full Year 2022
Guidance

Revenue


$465M — $469M


$2,093M — $2,113M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA


$67M — $69M


$297M — $307M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

14.4% — 14.7%


14.2% — 14.5%

Non-GAAP operating income


$53M — $55M


$240M — $250M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

11.5% — 11.8%


11.5% — 11.8%






Digital Full Year 2022 outlook






First Quarter 2022
Guidance


Full Year 2022
Guidance

Revenue


$105M — $108M


$482M — $492M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA


$13M — $15M


$75M — $81M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

12.3% — 13.8%


15.6% — 16.5%

Non-GAAP operating income


$10M — $12M


$63M — $69M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

9.6% — 11.2%


13.1% — 14.0%

We estimate the first half - second half 2022 mix as follows:

  • Revenue: 46 percent first half, 54 percent second half
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: 43 percent first half, 57 percent second half
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: 44 percent first half, 56 percent second half
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: 43 percent first half, 57 percent second half

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges, cybersecurity incident-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of business units or other assets, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income margins, net income margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company's 2022 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

  • GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
  • Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

ABOUT TTEC 

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform.  Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions.  The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, and other business matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance. In this release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements.

We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov.  Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others, the risks related to our business operations and strategy, including the risks related to our strategy execution in a competitive market; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; risks inherent in the reliability of our information technology systems; risks related to our information technology infrastructure's cybersecurity in general, and criminal activity such as ransomware, other malware and data exfiltration or destruction in particular, which can impact our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; our dependence on third parties for our cloud solutions; risks inherent in our transition to a work from home environment; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; the risk related to our international operations; the risks related to legal and regulatory impact on our operations, including rapidly changing laws that regulate our and our clients' business, such as data privacy and data protection laws, regulatory changes impacting our healthcare businesses, financial and public sector specific regulations, our ability to comply with these laws timely and cost effectively; and the cost of wage and hour litigation in the United States; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic economic and regulatory realities on our business and our clients' business; and risks inherent in our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and Delaware choice of dispute resolution risks.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





















Three months ended


Twelve months ended



 December 31,


 December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020










Revenue

$612,315


$570,974


$2,273,062


$1,949,248










Operating Expenses:









Cost of services

467,340


425,451


1,704,109


1,452,719


Selling, general and administrative

58,511


57,235


239,994


203,902


Depreciation and amortization

26,051


21,808


96,706


78,862


Restructuring charges, net

1,195


700


3,807


3,264


Impairment losses

7,305


4,165


11,254


5,809

           Total operating expenses

560,402


509,359


2,055,870


1,744,556










Income From Operations

51,913


61,615


217,192


204,692











Other income (expense), net

(4,738)


(3,366)


(9,308)


(34,424)










Income Before Income Taxes

47,175


58,249


207,884


170,268











Provision for income taxes

(14,424)


(11,284)


(49,695)


(40,937)










Net Income

32,751


46,965


158,189


129,331











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(4,003)


(2,542)


(17,219)


(10,683)










Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders

$  28,748


$  44,423


$   140,970


$   118,648



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders


















Basic

$     0.61


$     0.95


$        3.01


$        2.54











Diluted

$     0.61


$     0.94


$        2.97


$        2.52



















Income From Operations Margin

8.5%


10.8%


9.6%


10.5%

Net Income Margin

5.3%


8.2%


7.0%


6.6%

Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin

4.7%


7.8%


6.2%


6.1%

Effective Tax Rate

30.6%


19.4%


23.9%


24.0%



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding








  Basic

46,989


46,736


46,890


46,647

  Diluted

47,372


47,232


47,386


46,993

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)





















Three months ended


Twelve months ended



 December 31,


 December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020










Revenue:









TTEC Digital


$118,436


$  75,715


$   414,104


$   306,985

TTEC Engage


493,879


495,259


1,858,958


1,642,263

Total


$612,315


$570,974


$2,273,062


$1,949,248










Income From Operations:









TTEC Digital


$  13,000


$    7,639


$     35,437


$     45,316

TTEC Engage


38,913


53,976


181,755


159,376

Total


$  51,913


$  61,615


$   217,192


$   204,692

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)








 December 31,


 December 31, 



2021


2020






ASSETS





Current assets:





   Cash and cash equivalents


$        158,205


$       132,914

   Accounts receivable, net


357,310


378,397

   Other current assets


182,472


145,491

      Total current assets


697,987


656,802






Property and equipment, net


168,404


178,706

Operating lease assets


90,180


120,820

Goodwill


739,481


363,502

Other intangibles assets, net


212,349


112,059

Other assets


88,403


84,519






Total assets


$     1,996,804


$    1,516,408






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





   Accounts payable


$          70,415


$         66,658

   Accrued employee compensation and benefits


156,324


163,658

   Deferred revenue


95,608


39,956

   Current operating lease liabilties


44,460


43,651

   Other current liabilities


77,589


82,247

      Total current liabilities


444,396


396,170






Long-term liabilities:





   Line of credit


791,000


385,000

   Non-current operating lease liabilities


64,419


98,277

   Other long-term liabilities


102,648


126,223

      Total long-term liabilities


958,067


609,500






Redeemable noncontrolling interest


56,316


52,976






Equity:





   Common stock


470


467

   Additional Paid in Capital


361,135


360,293

   Treasury stock


(597,031)


(601,214)

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(98,426)


(72,156)

   Retained earnings


856,065


757,312

   Noncontrolling interest


15,812


13,060

      Total equity


538,025


457,762






Total liabilities and equity


$     1,996,804


$    1,516,408

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)






 Twelve Months Ended 


 Twelve Months Ended 


  December 31, 


  December 31, 


2021


2020





Cash flows from operating activities:




     Net income

$                   158,189


$                    129,331

     Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :




          Depreciation and amortization

96,706


78,862

          Amortization of contract acquisition costs

983


590

          Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,016


732

          Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

1,168


4,484

          Provision for credit losses

(350)


494

          Loss on disposal of assets

1,127


521

          Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-


19,905

          Impairment losses

11,254


5,809

          Deferred income taxes

831


(5,193)

          Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards

(5,301)


(726)

          Equity-based compensation expense

16,425


12,507

          Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives

(213)


103

          Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




                Accounts receivable 

40,156


(40,625)

                Prepaids and other assets 

18,407


57,597

                Accounts payable and accrued expenses 

(17,209)


76,726

                Deferred revenue and other liabilities 

(71,893)


(69,197)

                    Net cash provided by operating activities

251,296


271,920





Cash flows from investing activities:




     Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

93


20

     Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(60,358)


(59,772)

     Acquisitions

(481,718)


(52,675)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(541,983)


(112,427)





Cash flows from financing activities:




     Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit

406,000


95,000

     Payments on other debt

(6,626)


(8,619)

     Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions

(11,517)


(48,686)

     Dividends paid to shareholders

(42,217)


(134,554)

     Payments to noncontrolling interest

(10,984)


(10,801)

     Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units

(11,397)


(4,521)

     Payments of debt issuance costs

(3,614)


(45)

          Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities

319,645


(112,226)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,291)


6,157





Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21,667


53,424

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

159,015


105,591

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$                   180,682


$                    159,015

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)


















Three months ended





Twelve months ended






 December 31,





 December 31,






2021


2020





2021


2020



















Revenue


$612,315


$570,974





$2,273,062


$1,949,248


































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:






























Net Income


$  32,751


$  46,965





$   158,189


$   129,331




   Interest income


(181)


(235)





(761)


(1,656)




   Interest expense


3,697


2,038





12,384


17,489




   Provision for income taxes


14,424


11,284





49,695


40,937




   Depreciation and amortization


26,051


21,808





96,706


78,862




   Asset impairment and restructuring charges


8,500


4,865





15,061


9,073




   Gain on sale of business units


-


-





-


(596)




   Changes in acquisition contingent consideration


122


2,526





1,168


(1,823)




   Grant income for pandemic relief


33


-





(8,142)


-




   Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery


(5,796)


-





13,659


-




   Loss on dissolution of subsidiary


-


-





-


19,905




   Equity-based compensation expenses


4,456


3,036





16,425


12,507



















 Adjusted EBITDA


$  84,057


$  92,287





$   354,384


$   304,029



















 Adjusted EBITDA Margin


13.7%


16.2%





15.6%


15.6%


































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:






























Cash Flow From Operating Activities:















   Net income


$  32,751


$  46,965





$   158,189


$   129,331




   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash















       provided by operating activities:















          Depreciation and amortization


26,051


21,808





96,706


78,862




          Other


17,432


16,363





(3,599)


63,727




   Net cash provided by operating activities


76,234


85,136





251,296


271,920



















Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures


19,580


11,945





60,358


59,772



















Free Cash Flow


$  56,654


$  73,191





$   190,938


$   212,148


































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:






























Income from Operations


$  51,913


$  61,615





$   217,192


$   204,692




Restructuring charges, net


1,195


700





3,807


3,264




Impairment losses


7,305


4,165





11,254


5,809




Grant income for pandemic relief


33


-





(8,142)


-




Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery


(5,796)


-





13,659


-




Equity-based compensation expenses


4,456


3,036





16,425


12,507




Amortization of purchased intangibles 


9,238


4,387





31,990


16,175



















Non-GAAP Income from Operations


$  68,344


$  73,903





$   286,185


$   242,447



















Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin


11.2%


12.9%





12.6%


12.4%


































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:






























Net Income


$  32,751


$  46,965





$   158,189


$   129,331




Add:  Asset  impairment and restructuring charges


8,500


4,865





15,061


9,073




Add:  Equity-based compensation expenses


4,456


3,036





16,425


12,507




Add:  Amortization of purchased intangibles


9,238


4,387





31,990


16,175




Add:  Interest charge related to future purchase of remaining 30% for Motif acquisition


-


-





-


6,273




Add:  Loss on dissolution of subsidary


-


-





-


19,905




Add:  Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery


(5,796)


-





13,659


-




Less:  Changes in acquisition contingent consideration


122


2,526





1,168


(1,823)




Less:  Gain on sale of business units


-


-





-


(596)




Less:  Grant income for pandemic relief


33


-





(8,142)


-




Less:  Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above


1,922


(4,205)





(9,446)


(11,130)



















 Non-GAAP Net Income


$  51,226


$  57,574





$   218,904


$   179,715



















    Diluted shares outstanding


47,372


47,232





47,386


46,993



















 Non-GAAP EPS


$1.08


$1.22





$4.62


$3.82


































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :


TTEC Engage


TTEC Digital


TTEC Engage


TTEC Digital



Q4 21


Q4 20


Q4 21

Q4 20


YTD 21


YTD 20


YTD 21

YTD 20
















Earnings before Income Taxes


$  34,254


$  50,580


$12,920

$  7,669


$   172,365


$   124,822


$35,517

$45,446

   Interest income / expense, net


3,546


1,835


(29)

(32)


11,760


15,966


(134)

(133)

   Depreciation and amortization


16,896


17,881


9,155

3,926


66,239


64,832


30,467

14,030

   Asset impairment and restructuring charges


8,546


4,865


(46)

-


14,638


7,620


422

1,453

   Gain on sale of business units


-


-


-

-


-


(596)


-

-

   Grant income for pandemic relief


33


-


-

-


(8,036)


-


(106)

-

   Changes in acquisition contingent consideration


122


2,526


-

-


1,168


(1,823)


-

-

   Loss on dissolution of subsidiary


-


-


-

-


-


19,905


-

-

   Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery


(5,792)


-


(4)

-


13,429


-


230

-

   Equity-based compensation expenses


3,099


1,883


1,357

1,154


11,604


8,433


4,821

4,074
















 Adjusted EBITDA


$  60,704


$  79,570


$23,353

$12,717


$   283,167


$   239,159


$71,217

$64,870

Investor Relations Contact

Paul Miller

+1.303.397.8641

Address

9197 South Peoria Street

Englewood, CO 80112

Communications Contact

Tim Blair

tim.blair@ttec.com

+1.303.397.9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)
TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-announces-fourth-quarter-and-record-full-year-2021-financial-results-301493393.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.