8 MILLION Tulips will be on Display this Spring at NJ Flower Farm With its recent expansion, Holland Ridge Farms will reopen this April as the biggest U-Pick Tulip event in the United States!

CREAM RIDGE, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join tens of thousands of guests this spring at Holland Ridge Farms for its annual U-Pick Tulips event. Building off the success of previous flower seasons, Holland Ridge Farms has recently undergone a massive transformation. Last year, the farm sat on 153 acres of pristine farmland. Now, it has expanded to 300+ acres packed with unbelievably breathtaking views. This past fall, the farm planted 8 million tulip bulbs in preparation for U-Pick Tulips 2022 – this makes it the biggest u-pick flower farm in the USA! With spring right around the corner, the tulips are starting to sprout and will be ready to burst into color in just a few more weeks.

Holland Ridge Farms, Cream Ridge, NJ (PRNewswire)

Holland Ridge Farms will also be opening a few new attractions for customers to enjoy. Guests can now feed their furry farm animals, hop on a complimentary shuttle, learn some history of Holland and more. The event will still feature fan favorites such as picking your own tulips (just $1 a stem), an array of food trucks and sweet treats from their Bakery Barn and last but not least – plenty of Instagram photo hotspots!

The start date of the event depends on Mother Nature and when the tulips start to bloom. Traditionally, the event opens in mid-April. Once it starts, the season is short and only lasts about 3 weeks. Tickets will go on sale a week or so prior to opening. Tickets are sold online only for $13 a person aged 3 & up. You must choose a date and time slot when purchasing your ticket. To be the first to know about ticket launches, follow the farm on social media @HollandRidgeFarms or visit their website www.hollandridgefarms.com

Don't Fly to Holland, Drive to Holland!

Holland Ridge Farms is a family-run 300+ acre flower farm in the heart of New Jersey. It hosts two annual flower festivals – tulips in the spring and sunflowers in the fall. This floral escape is just an hour's drive from both Philadelphia and New York City, and it is the perfect place for a family day out. To learn more about Holland Ridge Farms, visit www.hollandridgefarms.com.

