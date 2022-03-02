Acquisition of Law School Transparency Strengthens LSAC LawHub Offerings

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law School Admission Council announced today the expansion of its LawHub offerings through the acquisition of Law School Transparency, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing innovative tools that help aspiring law school students make informed decisions about their legal education future. As part of this expansion, Law School Transparency's cofounder and executive director Kyle McEntee has joined LSAC's growing LawHub team as senior director for prelaw solutions.

"LSAC LawHub is designed to provide a comprehensive set of solutions to guide individuals in their unique legal education journeys, from prelaw through practice," said Annmarie Levins, LSAC's executive vice president and chief strategy officer. "The integration of Law School Transparency's innovative, data-driven tools with LSAC LawHub's ever-expanding services is a major step forward for students, advisors, and the broader community."

Founded in 2009 by McEntee and Patrick Lynch, Law School Transparency has an impressive track record of advocating for policies that ensure more robust and accurate information. LST has helped students consider their legal education options and offered many innovative tools and services that support students starting their learning journey.

"With the acquisition of Law School Transparency, LSAC is making a major statement about the importance of empowering students," said McEntee. "Making informed choices about whether and where to attend law school is crucial given the substantial investment of time and money required to become a lawyer. I am committed to the LSAC LawHub vision and excited to help people learn about the legal profession and improve their outcomes."

As the result of the acquisition, Levins and McEntee expect to offer some of Law School Transparency's products through LawHub in the months ahead, including the I Am The Law podcast series about law jobs.

Initially launched in March 2020, LawHub is evolving to become a destination for individuals at every stage of their legal career.

LawHub has more than 180,000 active users who have access to LawHub's free services, including free LSAT prep tutorials and practice tests, and other content.

LawHub's premium subscribers have access to more than 70 genuine LSAT practice tests as well as special live events and video content on how to navigate the law school admission process and succeed in law school.

With LSAC's recent acquisition of the Institute for Law Practice (IFLP), LawHub also offers a Modern Law Practice certification program designed to help legal professionals learn and demonstrate the skills necessary to serve clients in today's complex, increasingly entrepreneurial, data-driven and technology-infused environment.

Over time and together with LSAC's member law schools and other higher education institutions, LawHub will offer additional tools to prospective and current law students and legal professionals to support their legal education and legal practice journeys.

"By LST and LSAC joining forces to enrich LawHub, more individuals will benefit from having a convenient destination full of resources that support their legal education needs," said Carla Pratt, dean and professor of law at the Washburn University School of Law. "This is a significant step forward in the student experience and a benefit to member law schools."

As part of LawHub, Law School Transparency also strengthens LSAC's commitment to its mission of supporting and empowering individuals through tools that help them take control of their legal education experience.

"Law School Transparency is dedicated to improving accessibility, affordability, and fairness in legal education," said Cindy M. Lopez, founder and director of the Legal Education Access Pipeline (LEAP). "Adding LST's impressive tools to LawHub will enable LSAC to better support future generations of law school students and legal professionals — and, in turn, better pursue its goal of opening the doors of justice to all who seek it."

