BlockFi Survey Reveals Nearly 1 in 3 Women Plan to Buy Crypto in 2022 <span class="legendSpanClass">Third edition of Real Talk survey series focuses on female Americans' changing attitudes towards crypto, financial wellness and career aspirations</span>

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a crypto financial services company, today released its third edition of the Real Talk survey, a quarterly series focused on understanding changing consumer sentiment towards crypto, investing and other related topics. Real Talk: Women x Crypto 2.0 asked female Americans about their current motivations, behaviors and dispositions around crypto investing, financial wellness, and career aspirations. The survey tracks changing attitudes since the first Real Talk: Women x Crypto survey released in September 2021 with some unexpected results.

Majority of female crypto owners are buying and HODLing - though wider crypto product adoption remains low.

While 2022 has already seen its fair share of market volatility, women's faith in the long-term investment performance of crypto remains high. BlockFi's survey found the following:

24% of women report owning crypto. Of those, 70% are HODLers, having bought but never sold (compared to 55% for the market as a whole).

Almost 45% of women reported knowing how to buy crypto. This is nearly 2x the amount of women (23%) who reported knowing how to purchase crypto six months prior.

What are women buying the most? Bitcoin (71%), Dogecoin (42%), and Ethereum (18%).

Even among those who own crypto, 75% have only traded–meaning they have yet to take advantage of the full ecosystem via earning interest & rewards or engaging in mining or staking.

Larger crypto product adoption is minimal with one in 10 reporting use of a crypto interest account and one in 20 having purchased NFTs or participated in crypto mining.

Women view crypto as a means to achieve financial goals, yet an education gap persists.

Women's crypto curiosity is increasingly translating into practical intent and investment, though skepticism remains. The survey revealed the following as it relates to crypto and broader financial wellness:

92% of women surveyed have heard of crypto with nearly one in four (24%) already owning some. Conversely, 80% still find crypto confusing, and 72% feel it's too risky to invest in.

Nearly one in three women surveyed are planning on purchasing crypto in 2022. 60% of those respondents say they plan to buy crypto within the next three months.

One in five women surveyed believe crypto can help them reach their financial goals, both big and small - most commonly funding a vacation, retiring on time, or purchasing a home.

Bitcoin (14%) is viewed comparably to gold or silver (16%) and individual stocks (13%) as the best long-term investment, though real estate is by far viewed as the best (41%). Only 4% believe NFTs are the best long-term investment.

Industry of the future: Women's interest in crypto extends beyond investing to include careers.

With crypto-related job postings up nearly 400% in the past year alone, BlockFi asked women about their interest in working in crypto and how they currently search for new opportunities. Here's what they said:

Of a list of some of the most popular sectors, one in 10 women surveyed believe crypto is the most promising career sector. This is double the amount of respondents who said fintech.

15% of women surveyed are interested in a career in crypto with one in 10 planning to apply to a role at a crypto or blockchain focused company in the next year.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents use their friends and family to find job opportunities – more than job boards, professional networking, LinkedIn & Twitter.

"There's no better way to learn about something new than by doing - especially when diving into the seemingly complex world of crypto," Flori Marquez, Founder & SVP of Operations of BlockFi. "It's very exciting to know that women are becoming more aware of the benefits of owning crypto and expressing interest in working in the crypto sector. Now it's our responsibility to continue to close the education gap and provide as many on-ramps as possible, so women can easily gain exposure to crypto markets and get comfortable doing more with their crypto."

"Looking towards the future, my hope is that crypto will become an essential part of everyone's financial wellness plan," said Ms. Marquez. "Even more, I look forward to seeing more women consider crypto as the next stop on their career journey."

Methodology

The survey, the second in a series evaluating womens' investment patterns, was conducted by a third-party survey panel on January 28, 2022. 1,031 female identifying Americans between the ages of 18 and 65 were surveyed.

About Real Talk

BlockFi Real Talk is a quarterly survey series focused on understanding changing consumer sentiment towards crypto, investing and other related topics. Our goal is for the data to spark candid, "real talk" conversations about crypto, the current state of the industry, and where it's headed in terms of mainstream adoption. Read our other surveys: Real Talk: Women x Crypto and Real Talk: Happy HODLdays .

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors.

