Digimarc Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 28% to $7.1 million compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher subscription revenue, primarily related to the sale of 10 non-core patents from our patent portfolio, and higher service revenue, primarily related to increased HolyGrail 2.0 activities.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 13% to $13.2 million compared to $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting $1.0 million of non-recurring legal and accounting costs incurred for the acquisition of EVRYTHNG Limited. Excluding these non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased $0.4 million, or 4%, to $12.1 million, reflecting higher consulting, travel and marketing costs.
Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $8.2 million compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher operating expenses partially offset by higher revenue.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $8.2 million or $(0.50) loss per common share compared to $7.8 million or $(1.27) loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by an $11.4 million adjustment representing the intrinsic value of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock issued to TCM|Strategic Partners LLP that converted to common stock in December 2020.
Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for fiscal year 2021 increased 11% to $26.5 million compared to $24.0 million in fiscal year 2020, reflecting higher subscription revenue, primarily related to the sale of 10 non-core patents from our patent portfolio and from contracts with new customers, and higher service revenue, primarily related to increased HolyGrail 2.0 activities.
Operating expenses for fiscal year 2021 increased 18% to $57.6 million compared to $48.9 million in fiscal year 2020, reflecting $6.2 million of non-recurring cost incurred under the Separation Agreement and General Release we entered into with our former chief executive officer in April 2021 upon his retirement and $1.1 million of non-recurring legal and accounting costs incurred for the acquisition of EVRYTHNG Limited. Excluding these non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased $1.4 million, or 3%, to $50.3 million, reflecting higher consulting and recruiting costs, partially offset by lower compensation costs.
Operating loss for fiscal year 2021 increased 21% to $39.9 million compared to $32.8 million in fiscal year 2020, due to higher operating expenses partially offset by higher revenue.
Other income, net for fiscal year 2021 was $5.1 million, reflecting a $5.1 million gain realized on the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan in September 2021.
Net loss for fiscal year 2021 increased 7% to $34.8 million or $(2.11) loss per common share compared to a net loss of $32.5 million or $(3.41) loss per common share in fiscal year 2020. The loss per common share in fiscal year 2020 was impacted by the same $11.4 million adjustment noted above.
At December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $41.6 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.
Conference call
Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, March 2, 2022) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.
For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:
Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 8569889
If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Lara Burhenn at +1 503-469-4704.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.
Forward-looking statements
Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Income Statement Information
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Month Information
Twelve Month Information
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Service
$
3,499
$
2,899
$
15,006
$
13,881
Subscription
3,626
2,654
11,514
10,109
Total revenue
7,125
5,553
26,520
23,990
Cost of revenue:
Service
1,584
1,136
6,299
5,827
Subscription
586
559
2,478
2,107
Total cost of revenue
2,170
1,695
8,777
7,934
Gross profit:
Service
1,915
1,763
8,707
8,054
Subscription
3,040
2,095
9,036
8,002
Total gross profit
4,955
3,858
17,743
16,056
Gross profit margin:
Service
55%
61%
58%
58%
Subscription
84%
79%
78%
79%
Total gross profit margin
70%
69%
67%
67%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
4,568
4,428
20,433
18,845
Research, development and engineering
4,612
4,011
17,542
17,314
General and administrative
4,023
3,253
19,634
12,710
Total operating expenses
13,203
11,692
57,609
48,869
Operating loss
(8,248)
(7,834)
(39,866)
(32,813)
Other income:
Gain on extinguishment of note payable
—
—
5,094
—
Other income (loss)
3
20
29
277
Other income, net
3
20
5,123
277
Loss before income taxes
(8,245)
(7,814)
(34,743)
(32,536)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
1
(2)
(16)
(1)
Net loss
$
(8,244)
$
(7,816)
$
(34,759)
$
(32,537)
Beneficial conversion feature
—
(11,443)
—
(11,443)
Net loss attributable to common shares
$
(8,244)
$
(19,259)
$
(34,759)
$
(43,980)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Loss per common share - basic
$
(0.50)
$
(1.27)
$
(2.11)
$
(3.41)
Loss per common share - diluted
$
(0.50)
$
(1.27)
$
(2.11)
$
(3.41)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
16,565
15,222
16,463
12,906
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
16,565
15,222
16,463
12,906
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
$
13,789
$
19,696
Marketable securities (1)
19,537
58,032
Trade accounts receivable, net
6,368
3,907
Loan receivable from related party
2,001
—
Other current assets
2,316
2,197
Total current assets
44,011
83,832
Marketable securities (1)
8,292
—
Property and equipment, net
2,875
3,272
Intangibles, net
6,611
6,612
Goodwill
1,114
1,114
Other assets
1,973
2,198
Total assets
$
64,876
$
97,028
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
4,727
$
2,827
Deferred revenue
2,989
3,002
Note payable, current
—
3,947
Total current liabilities
7,716
9,776
Lease liability and other long-term liabilities
1,780
2,295
Note payable, long-term
—
1,118
Total liabilities
9,496
13,189
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
50
50
Common stock
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
261,324
255,024
Accumulated deficit
(206,011)
(171,252)
Total shareholders' equity
55,380
83,839
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
64,876
$
97,028
(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $41,618 and $77,728 at December 30, 2021
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Cash Flow Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Month Information
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(34,759)
$
(32,537)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment
1,370
1,531
Amortization and write-off of intangibles
678
771
Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases
493
470
Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities
650
204
Gain on extinguishment of note payable
(5,032)
—
Stock-based compensation
11,936
9,115
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(2,647)
114
Other current assets
(119)
259
Other assets
(83)
(8)
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
2,078
512
Deferred revenue
(10)
(199)
Lease liability and other long-term liabilities
(671)
(170)
Net cash used in operating activities
(26,116)
(19,938)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Loan to related party
(2,000)
—
Purchase of property and equipment
(966)
(1,020)
Capitalized patent costs
(606)
(612)
Maturities of marketable securities
82,076
42,951
Purchases of marketable securities
(52,523)
(75,583)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
25,981
(34,264)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
—
38,603
Issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
—
16,888
Exercise of stock options
—
5,922
Proceeds from note payable
—
5,032
Purchase of common stock
(5,772)
(3,760)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(5,772)
62,685
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2)
$
(5,907)
$
8,483
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period
77,728
36,817
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period
41,618
77,728
(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
(36,110)
$
40,911
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Digimarc Corporation