Mascots of China int'l consumer products expo revealed

HAIKOU, China, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authorities in South China's Hainan Province on Tuesday revealed the mascots for the 2022 China International Consumer Products Expo, styled after the Hainan gibbon.

The mascots for the 2022 China International Consumer Products Expo, styled after the Hainan gibbon. (PRNewswire)

Hainan gibbons are the most endangered of all gibbons and the world's rarest primate. They are endemic to the southern Chinese island of Hainan. The mascots reflect the green consumption approach of the expo, according to Ruslan Tulenov, a global media officer at the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development.

The mascots embody the three dominant and distinctive industries of Hainan, namely the seed industry, deep-sea industry and aerospace industry. Designers have endowed the mascots with diverse personalities, expecting that global enterprises and consumers can share opportunities and create a better life together through the expo, Tulenov said.

Themed "Share open opportunities, co-create a better life," the event is scheduled to run from April 12 to 16 in Haikou, the capital of Hainan. France will be the guest-of-honor country this year.

The exhibition area will span over 100,000 square meters, 80 percent of which will be set up for overseas exhibitors featuring fashion, jewelry, food, medicine and other professional services.

The expo is expected to become a leading platform for global consumer fashion, and well-known brands will release their latest products during the exhibition.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=416179

Caption: The mascots for the 2022 China International Consumer Products Expo, styled after the Hainan gibbon.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China International Consumer Products Expo