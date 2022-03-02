NOWHERE IS THE METAVERSE FOR ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC, COMEDY, NFTS, AND MORE

www.urNOWHERE.com

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWHERE , the innovative face-to-face video chat metaverse delivering the most realistic feeling of being present in a shared experience online, is the platform for hosting live music events, comedy, NFT galleries and more. Everyone from Andrew McMahon, Cash Money Records and Le Phoque OFF Fest are hosting engaging, innovative, captivating events inside NOWHERE's beautiful 3D metaverse. Future events include weekly live shows by NY Comedy Club , Female Tech Leaders NFT Lab , NFT drops with artist talks, live podcast parties, and concerts in partnerships with XR studios.

NOWHERE IS THE METAVERSE FOR ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC, COMEDY, NFTS, AND MORE

New York Comedy Club will be the first comedy club in the metaverse, hosting live shows featuring world-famous comedians, where attendees will be able to see and interact with each other.

Last week, Quebec City's premier alt music festival, Le Phoque OFF , became the first music festival hosted entirely in the metaverse where attendees could converse face-to-face with other guests.

Major League Djz did an NFT drop inside a custom gallery where owners gained access to an exclusive DJ set and celebrated the launch of their premiere collection.

Global Fest / Tiny Desk Concerts held artist backstage watch parties for their January festival uniting artists and music industry professionals from around the world.

Cash Money Records opened the vault to introduce their next generation of artists, allowing guests up-close and personal exposure directly with the artists.

NOWHERE FEST offered musical performances, panel discussions, and spontaneous conversations. Highlights included a talk from the editors of Time Out , comedian Chris Gethard , and singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon . McMahon will return this spring for another concert.

NOWHERE has hosted various large corporations including Consensus by CoinDesk which united professionals to explore the evolution of the blockchain, Salesforce held a team happy hour and Google Experience Institute a DJ afterparty. The platform is free and available for musicians and producers to hold their live shows and gather fans for unique face to face experiences inside the metaverse and to be on the precipice of web 3.0.

NOWHERE is an innovative face-to-face social platform empowering memorable metaverse experiences in stunning three-dimensional environments, delivering the most realistic feeling of being present online. This web-based platform removes the barrier to entry, so all are welcome in this place to connect and engage. Go to a music festival in outer space, mingle in an art gallery, watch a film premiere in a theater, network on a rooftop overlooking NYC, the potential for hosting legendary events in NOWHERE are limitless. See NOWHERE in action here or explore NOWHERE now . www.urNOWHERE.com .

Media Contact: Katie Rosin / Kampfire PR

917-562-5670 / katie@urnowhere.com

View original content:

SOURCE NOWHERE