Princess Cruises Agreement with NBA Properties Lets Guests Customize Medallions with Their Favorite NBA and WNBA Teams

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and NBA and WNBA Properties means basketball fans can now proudly showcase their favorite NBA and WNBA teams during their MedallionClass vacation.

The addition of the NBA/WNBA customizations gives guests more than 175 Medallion options to show off their personalities on their Princess MedallionClass cruise across a variety of categories including celebrations, birthstones, destination landmarks, domestic pets, traveler flags, zodiac signs, and more. Customizations are $5 and are ordered pre-cruise through the MedallionClass app.

The new agreement recently was celebrated onboard Enchanted Princess in Ft. Lauderdale and Majestic Princess in Los Angeles with Miami Heat Mascot Burnie and Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Sparky shooting hoops with Princess officers.

Princess MedallionClass vacations deliver the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising, thanks to the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device, that enables everything from contactless payment on board and in select destinations to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

