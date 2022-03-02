Qiming Venture Partners Welcomes David Chu as IR Partner

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm in China, is pleased to announce that David Chu has joined the firm as a Partner, focusing on fundraising and investor relations for Qiming's USD funds.

David has extensive experience in fund management and investment. He has over 20 years of experience in the venture capital ecosystem as a limited partner, financial advisor to entrepreneurs, and venture capitalist. Prior to joining Qiming, David spent seven years in a limited partner role where he served on 30 advisory boards and led over $2.5 billion in approved commitments across numerous PE/VC funds, co-investments, and secondaries.

David Chu said, "I am excited to be joining Qiming, a firm I have admired for its exceptional investment track record and outstanding reputation amongst entrepreneurs and limited partners. I look forward to collaborating with the rest of the Qiming team to further strengthen Qiming's engagement with both current and prospective limited partners."

Grace Lee, Partner & Group COO, said, "David has brought with him more than a decade of limited partner and venture capital experience. We welcome him as a valuable addition to the firm to further enhance our outreach to the global LP community."

As a close connector of technology and innovation, Qiming Venture Partners has deep industry expertise and continues to discover exceptional high-growth companies. After 15 years of history, Qiming Venture Partners is widely recognized by investors around the world, including in China, for its exceptional investment performance, and has become a preferred investor of choice for entrepreneurs. The company is also ranked as a leading fund manager in China's venture capital industry by numerous agencies and publications.

Qiming Venture Partners has always embraced a corporate culture of "being inclusive, staying hungry, while keeping humility and sincerity," and the partnership structure also ensures the stability and sustainability of its investment decisions. Qiming Venture Partners will continue to focus on the TMT and healthcare sectors and find great companies for the future with firm insight and judgement.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages ten US Dollar funds and six RMB funds with $6.2 billion in AUM capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 430 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 170 companies are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or achieved exit through M&A and other means. There are also over 40 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI, SEHK:9626), Zhihu (NYSE: ZH), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE:688617), New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), WeDoctor Group, and UBTech among many others.

View original content:

SOURCE Qiming Venture Partners