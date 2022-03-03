Avera Medical Minute
Bausch Health Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

LAVAL, QC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer; Sam Eldessouky, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the virtual Cowen & Co. 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on March 8, 2022 at 12:50 p.m. ET and at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022 in Miami on March 15, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2022.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)
Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


