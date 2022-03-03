Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2022

Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2022

NAPLES, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a cutting-edge neuroscience company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Tuesday, March 8th at 11:45 a.m. ET

To attend, please register here.

Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series

Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. ET

A fireside chat hosted by Neena Bitritto-Garg, Citi's Biotech analyst.

Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Monday, March 28th – Wednesday, March 30th

To attend, please register here.

For more information about the events, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your appropriate Investor Summit Group, Citi, or Maxim representative, respectively, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization aimed to help millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For additional information, please visit www.enveric.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences