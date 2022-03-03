GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases ActiveReportsJS v3

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ActiveReportsJS v3. In the first major release of 2022, users will discover several new features and enhancements that improve the product experience for developers, report authors, and end-users of your application. ActiveReportsJS v3 upgrades JavaScript developers' design toolkit for intuitive and dynamic reports.

ActiveReportsJS v3 introduces new updates to improve product experiences for developers, report authors, and end-users.

ActiveReportsJS v3 offers Excel export with the sole purpose of giving JavaScript developers the ability to modify report output before sending it for printing. To help combat a few limitations of Excel export, the team introduced the Tabular Data Export. Currently, it supports the CSV output format and exports the data produced by Table and Tablix data regions. If a report contains multiple tables, the Tabular Data Export can create multiple files and put them into a single zip archive. Read the release article to learn more about the new Tabular Data Export feature.

In the v3 release, the ActiveReportsJS team improved performance enhancements related to reports that use dates extensively. For instance, a sales report could display summaries by month, year, or week using a chart data region. The reporting engine needs to perform multiple tasks effectively, such as parsing dates from the report data, formatting dates so the report output displays them as desired, and extracting date parts to support date-related tasks in similar reports. With performance updates in ActiveReportsJS v3, reports that use many dates are now up to 30% faster. Visit the website to learn more about using dates in JavaScript reports.

ActiveReportsJS now supports data URLs for the Image Report Item with the external source to help JavaScript report designers embed images inline in the report data. Suppose a dataset contains fields whose values are image data URLs. In that case, it's possible to set the Value property of the Image Report Item to the field reference, the source property to external, and the MimeType property to a specific type of image. Explore the release announcement to learn more about ActiveReportsJS's support for image data URLs.

About GrapeCity: GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has more than 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE GrapeCity, Inc.