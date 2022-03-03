GT Biopharma to Participate In-Person at 34th Annual ROTH Conference, March 13-15, 2022

BRISBANE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary tri-specific natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® protein biologic technology platform, announced that Dr. Greg Berk, President of R&D, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO, will participate in a fireside chat in-person at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday March 15, 2022, at 8:30 AM PT. Dr. Berk, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

The ROTH Conference will consist of 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors.

To arrange a one-on-one with GT Biopharma please email oneononerequests@roth.com or contact your ROTH sales representative to arrange.

To submit a registration request or learn more please visit: https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system's natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

