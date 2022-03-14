Holland America Line's 'Alaska Up Close' Programming Delivers Authentic Cultural, Culinary and Shoreside Experiences

Alaska-focused workshops, presentations, interactions, shore excursions and more offer immersive perspective of The Great Land

SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska since 1947, and the premium cruise line is putting 75 years of expertise into new "Alaska Up Close" programming — a 360° experience that immerses guests in The Great Land in a way that only Holland America Line can deliver.

Through authentic experiences on board and ashore that focus on culture, cuisine and immersive adventures, "Alaska Up Close" allows guests to discover, taste and experience the real Alaska. Guests won't just cruise Glacier Bay, they will discover its ecosystem from native tribe members and National Park Rangers. Guest won't simply eat seafood, they will taste the salmon they caught that day and have it prepared by Holland America Line chefs.

"Alaska is so abundant that it needs to be explored and presented differently, and with 'Alaska Up Close' our guests will have access to activities and experiences that they won't find anywhere else," said Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "We want our guests to be immersed in Alaska from the moment they step on board, and as we celebrate 75 years of exploring Alaska in 2022, we tapped into our unparalleled expertise to craft memorable and exclusive programming."

Alaska Up Close features local experts and personalities leading workshops and lectures, Explorations Central (EXC) Talks revealing the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, Port to Table culinary immersion and local cuisine served in dining venues throughout the ship.

EXC Talks Focus on History and Culture:

Elevating the shipboard lecture, EXC Talks offer insight into local culture through the eyes of Alaskans with vivid imagery, compelling interviews and authentic stories:

"Breaking the Ice Ceiling" features stories of Alaskan women working in fields traditionally dominated by men.

"Ancestral Memories" tells the stories of native Alaskans keeping their culture and language alive.

"Pacific Giants" describes the wonders, habits and future of Alaska's largest inhabitants.

"Iditarod — The Last Great Race" shares what it's like to ride in the sled of this amazing Alaskan adventure.

Meet Alaska Locals and Experts On Board

Guests will learn the science and history of Alaska's splendors as naturalists lead workshops and host wildlife spotting on deck. Itineraries that include Glacier Bay National Park will feature a Park Ranger and a member of the Huna Tlingit Tribe who will share their insights, offer commentary and answer questions.

BBC Earth Brings Alaska to Life in an Epic Production

Guests on all Alaska cruises will be moved by BBC Earth's "Alaska in Concert" multimedia performance on the main stage. A live orchestra plays the soul-stirring soundtrack set against a backdrop of mesmerizing footage from the BBC Earth television series "Wild Alaska." Audiences experience the cycle of four seasons and see this land is as unforgiving as it is beautiful.

Eat Like a Local

Through Port to Table programming, guests delve into the culinary traditions of Alaska and learn how to eat like a local via live cooking demonstrations.

Food & Wine Tours Highlight Local Fare

Food lovers will find much to explore on an Alaska cruise, and through an array of exclusive FOOD & WINE shore excursions guests can tap into Alaska's unique gastronomic scene. Developed in partnership with the culinary authority, guests can dine on some of the world's freshest seafood, sample Anchorage's craft beer, taste fire-warmed sourdough rolls and attend an authentic crab feast or salmon bake.

Alaska Shore Excursions for Every Interest

Holland America Line offers a wide selection of award-winning shore excursions to suit every interest and activity level. Helicopter onto a glacier, spy on whales in their natural habitat, go whitewater rafting or kayaking for a scenic adventure, strike it rich panning for gold and sail on a real crabbing boat featured on "Deadliest Catch." Otters, bears and eagles await. Every tour provides an in-depth glimpse into The Great Land.

'Savor My Catch' Ocean-to-Table Dining

Guests who reel in a big one on select fishing-focused shore excursions can savor every bite of their catch on board. Holland America Line's expert chefs will prepare and serve it in a true ocean-to-table experience. Select tours also allow guests to ship their bounty home.

Raptor Encounters on Westerdam

Guests on Westerdam will have the opportunity to meet and learn about raptors during calls at Sitka. Through presentations and interactions about the birds from the Alaska Raptor Center, guests will be able to ask questions, have a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the charismatic Red Tail Hawk or Northern Goshawk.

Book Alaska with 'The Ultimate Upgrade Event'

Alaska cruise fares begin at $799 per person, double occupancy for a seven-day sailing. With Holland America Line's "The Ultimate Upgrade Event" promotion through March 31, 2022, guests booking the "Have it All" premium package on select summer 2022 through spring 2023 cruises also receive a free stateroom upgrade, 50% reduced deposits, $75 fares for kids on Alaska cruises, plus four popular perks: shore excursions, specialty dining, Wi-Fi and beverages.

In 2022, six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska, either roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, Canada; or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver. Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations. For explorers who want to travel farther, 16 different Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park or to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska

No other cruise line has explored Alaska longer than Holland America Line, and through the years the brand has collected awards and accolades for Alaska cruising. Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick, confirming its position as the number-one cruise line in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

