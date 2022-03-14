Jackson Browne Announces 2022 Tour

Tickets on Sale This Saturday, March 19
LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Browne announces his "Evening With" full band 2022 tour with dates running from June through September. The tour supports his GRAMMY-nominated album Downhill From Everywhere. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 19 at 10 AM local time. Presale ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.
Browne and his band will also join James Taylor & his All Star Band for a run of dates across Canada this Spring. See full list of tour dates below.
Jackson Browne Tour:
June 3 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
June 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater
June 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
June 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
June 10 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 11 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 14 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
June 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
June 17 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 18 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
June 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
June 25 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
July 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 14 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 16 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
July 20 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 22 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
July 23 - Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
July 26 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 29 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 30 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
August 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
September 1 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
September 3 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
September 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 7 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 9 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 10 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)
September 13 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
September 14 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
September 16 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
September 17- Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
September 20 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
September 21 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
September 23 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
September 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jackson Browne with James Taylor Canada Tour:
April 21 - St. John's, NL @ Mile One Centre
April 24 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
April 25 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
April 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
April 30 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 1 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
May 7 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 11 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
