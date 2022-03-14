Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

JBM Closes on $265MM Worth of Class-A Multifamily in Fort Myers

Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors completes the closing of three additional multifamily properties in Fort Myers, Florida – continuing their domination in the region. In total, the three transactions represent more than $265 million in multifamily sales and 775 units.

JBM Closes on Three Class A Multifamily Properties in Fort Myers, FL
JBM Closes on Three Class A Multifamily Properties in Fort Myers, FL(PRNewswire)

Las Palmas

This 300-unit, Class-A garden-style trophy asset was completed in 2021 by national developer – The NRP Group. Established in 1994, The NRP Group has developed over 40,000 residential units across 15 states. They are ranked as NMHC's #5 Largest Developer for 2021. Las Palmas offers top of the line amenities, including home office space, a state-of-the-art fitness center, two resort-style saltwater pools, a volleyball court, and unique townhome-style units with attached two-car garages. Units feature espresso flat-panel cabinets, LVT flooring, and kitchen islands with maple white quartz countertops. The property was purchased by PassiveInvesting.com – representing their largest acquisition to date. At the time of sale, this represented the largest price per unit transaction in Lee County.

Drift at The Forum

This 195-unit, elevator-serviced, mid-rise property was developed by The Garrett Companies and was completed in 2021. Also a Class-A product, the property features a resort-style pool with shaded cabanas, a massive 1,500 sq. ft. fitness center, a theater room, arcade, and putting green. The property is located adjacent to The Forum shopping center – a Target-anchored power center. Miami-based Momentum Real Estate Partners purchased the deal.

Estero Oaks

Completed in 2017, this 280-unit, Class-A garden product features concrete block construction with concrete tile roofs, a central, pristine lake with surrounding lakeside jogging path, and a two-story clubhouse with rentable office space. Estero Oaks is centrally located – within just two miles is the Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, and Florida Gulf Coast University. The property is flanked by future developments, including a new Dunkin Donuts, daycare facility, and a 40,000 sq. ft. proton therapy medical center, all of which are to commence construction in 2022.

About JBM®

JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is the #1 ranked boutique multifamily brokerage firm in the nation. They are Florida's leading Class-A and merchant development broker. JBM® holds an astounding 70% market share in Southwest Florida over the last 20+ years.

JBM® has $16.5+ Billion in transaction multifamily sales throughout Florida.

JBM® Available Properties
JBM.com
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsfoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsfoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbm-closes-on-265mm-worth-of-class-a-multifamily-in-fort-myers-301501920.html

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.