BioLife Solutions Receives Nasdaq Notice of Noncompliance for Delayed 10-K Filing

BOTHELL, Wash., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies (CGT) and biopharma markets, announced today that it has received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K"). The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule").

Troy Wichterman, chief financial officer, stated, "We expect that the filing of our Form 10-K will enable us to regain compliance under the Nasdaq continued listing rules. As previously disclosed, we intend to file the Form 10-K no later than March 31, 2022."

The Notice also disclosed that under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice, or until May 16, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until September 12, 2022, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

